List of hit movies rejected by Salman Khan

Mumbai: The three Khans-Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have ruled Bollywood for decades and they enjoy a massive fan following. Fans of these three Khans are usually seen eagerly waiting to see them in action. One among these Khans is superstar Salman Khan whose fans throng cinema halls for weeks after his film is released. But do you know that there are a few big projects which Bhaijaan rejected and they went into the hands of King Khan. Yes, below is the list of movies which were rejected by Salman Khan and they later turned out to be among SRK’s top hits.

1. DDLJ

This movie turned out to be SRK’s one of the best romantic films. Rumours suggest that the movie was initially offered to Saif Ali Khan and then Salman Khan. After nothing worked out, the offer went to SRK.

2. Chak De India

Salman Khan when asked why he opted to reject Chak De India said he had an issue with the climax of the film. He said, Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) had told me ‘I will make it the biggest hit and you don’t know what you are missing out on.’ Salman might be still repenting for this decision.

3. Baazigar

Reports claim that Abbas-Mustan wanted to cast Salman in the lead role in the film but after his refusal producers approached SRK. Salman later explained that he had no regret of losing this movie. He said that his dad felt that since Baazigar had a story of a negative character, makers should add an angle of the mother in it. After Abbas-Mustan didn’t agree with Salman Khan, he rejected the makers offer to play the role in the movie. It is reported that makers then added the mother angle later.

4. Kal Ho Na Ho

You might not be aware that Salman Khan was initially offered Saif’s character. As SRK was already in the movie, it is reported that Salman Khan has rejected the offer as he did not want to play what role Saif Ali Khan played in the movie.