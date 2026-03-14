Hyderabad: The high-speed sports drama F1: The Movie has entered the awards season spotlight with four nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including the prestigious Best Picture category. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the film has impressed audiences with its intense racing sequences and technical brilliance.

Apart from Best Picture, the movie has also received nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound. With the 2026 Oscars around the corner, many fans are revisiting the film on the big screen.

Even though the movie is now available for rent on streaming platforms, Hyderabad audiences can still watch it in theatres for a limited time.

The film was a box office success, earning over 600 million USD worldwide, and becoming one of the biggest Hollywood releases of 2025.

Where to watch F1 in Hyderabad theatres

Based on the latest listings, the film is still playing in several theatres across Hyderabad between March 14 and March 16.

1. Prasads Multiplex

March 14

5:10 PM

8:10 PM

March 15

11:00 AM

2:00 PM

5:00 PM

2. INOX Odeon Mall

March 14

7:25 PM

March 15

10:30 AM

7:25 PM

3. Allu Cinemas

March 14

10:15 PM (Dolby Cinema)

March 15

11:30 AM (Dolby Cinema)

2:45 PM (Dolby Cinema)

10:15 PM (Dolby Cinema)

4. PVR Nexus Mall

March 15

12:50 PM

5. Cinepolis TNR North City

March 15

10:00 PM

March 16

10:00 PM

A big screen experience worth catching

With the Oscars approaching, “F1: The Movie” remains one of the most visually spectacular nominees this year. Watching the film in premium formats like Dolby Cinema enhances the high-speed racing scenes and immersive sound design.

For Hyderabad moviegoers, these screenings offer a final opportunity to experience the Oscar-nominated film in theatres before the awards night.

About the film

“F1: The Movie” follows the story of Sonny Hayes, a talented Formula One driver from the 1990s whose career ended after a devastating crash. Decades later, he receives a second chance when his former teammate invites him to return to racing for a struggling team.

Hayes must mentor rising star Joshua Pearce while trying to prove he still belongs on the track. The film stands out for its authenticity, as several scenes were filmed during real Formula One race weekends. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also worked closely with the production to ensure the racing looked realistic.