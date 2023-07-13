List of Kartik Aaryan’s movies that are in 100 crore club

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is unbeatable. The Bollywood heartthrob has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his remarkable success at the box office. Known for his infectious charm and versatile acting skills, Kartik has a record of delivering commercially successful films has cemented his status as one of the most bankable and sought-after actors in the industry.

Satya Prem Ki Katha, his most recent successful film, has earned a lot of praise. In honour of his achievement, let us look at some of his movies that have entered the 100-crore club.

1. Satya Prem Ki Katha

With his charm and acting skills, actor Kartik Aaryan has made many women go weak in the knees. His portrayal of a supportive and caring spouse in the latest film, ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha, has instilled husband goals. The film, which centres around Kartik Aaryan and Kiara’s love story, has grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide.

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

We all know that Kartik Aaryan rose to prominence with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. However, it wasn’t until the publication of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that things began to improve. It was his first Rs. 100 crore nett India grosser, and it overwhelmed him with film offers, all of which turned him into the great movie star he is now. The movie collected around 108 crores at the box office.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released over a year later than when it was scheduled to release, emerged as a huge blockbuster. Despite subsidised ticket rates, it emerged as Kartik’s biggest box office opener and, in its eventual run, became his highest-earning film too. It collected over 220 crores worldwide.

4. Lukka Chuppi

Another of his films that made it into the 100-crore club was Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon. It earned Rs 128.8 crores.

5. Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patna Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, was another movie that made it onto the list of the top 100 Bollywood films of all time. It managed to earn over 117 crores at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial debut, Chandu Champion, which highlights a fascinating true-life narrative of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit.

The film will be released on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in 2024.