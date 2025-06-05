List of MS Education Academy toppers in IIT-JEE Advanced 2025.

Hyderabad: Three toppers from MS Education Academy have secured spots in the list of top rankers in the IIT-JEE Advanced 2025 examination.

The achievement is a result of MS Education Academy’s academic rigor, competitive learning environment, and values-driven approach under the visionary leadership of chairman Mohammed Lateef Memory Khan.

List of MS Toppers in IIT-JEE Advanced 2025

Following is the list of MS students who achieved top ranks:

Mohammed Abdul Muheeth Simal achieved an All India Open Category Rank of 1345

Afnan Ahmed secured an All India Open Category Rank of 3941

Mohammed Ridhan secured All India Open Category Rank 5611, with an OBC-NCL rank of 1105

Other qualifiers include:

Hamza Wesal – AIR 6471 (OBC-NCL Rank 1340)

Adnan Fayas NK – AIR 9452 (OBC Rank 2126)

Mohammed Fahad Faizan – AIR 14280

Md Arham Parwez Khan – AIR 16497

Muhammad Zahi Faizal – AIR 16605 (OBC-NCL Rank 4215)

Mohammed Rehan Uddin – AIR 25433 (OBC-NCL Rank 7027)

Mohammed Ismail – AIR 25744 (GEN-EWS Rank 3739)

Omar Farooq Anis – AIR 25751

Amen Shirjan – AIR 26984 (OBC-NCL Rank 7540)

Misbah Ur Rehman – AIR 27029 (OBC-NCL Rank 7554)

Aman Ullah Khan – AIR 29352 (GEN-EWS Rank 5932)

What Mohammed Lateef Memory Khan says

Responding on the MS toppers bagging spots in the list of top rankers in IIT-JEE Advanced, chairman Mohammed Lateef Memory Khan said, “At MS, we focus on holistic development—academic brilliance alongside strong moral foundations. Our integrated curriculum balances science and values, preparing students to succeed in this world and the hereafter”.

Also Read List of MS Junior College toppers in TG EAPCET 2025

MS Education Academy distinguishes itself by embedding Deeniyath as a formal subject, instilling humility, discipline, and spiritual ethics alongside academic achievement. The school fosters a competitive yet compassionate ecosystem, providing expert guidance, regular assessments, and motivational interventions to help each child reach their fullest potential.

The list of MS toppers in this year’s IIT-JEE Advanced results reaffirms the Academy’s mission to develop not just engineers, but responsible, ethical leaders of tomorrow.