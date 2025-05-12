List of MS Junior College toppers in TG EAPCET 2025

Six students secured ranks in the top 500.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th May 2025 12:14 pm IST
MS Junior College toppers in TG EAPCET 2025.
MS Junior College toppers in TG EAPCET 2025.

Hyderabad: A total of 15 toppers from MS Junior College have secured ranks in the top 1000 in the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET 2025).

Out of these, six students secured ranks in the top 500.

List of MS Junior College toppers in TG EAPCET 2025

Following is the list of MS students who achieved top ranks:

MS Creative School
  1. Azreen Fatima – Rank 118
  2. Mohammad Hammad Usaid – Rank 196
  3. Soha Naeem – Rank 227
  4. Hafiz Mohammad Abdul Muheet Simal – Rank 303
  5. Arwa Reem – Rank 403
  6. Afeefa Fatima – Rank 495
  7. Rehmat-un-Nisa – Rank 595
  8. Samaiya Fatima – Rank 650
  9. Daniya Firasat – Rank 655
  10. Sofia Fatima – Rank 675
  11. Mohammad Arham Parvez Khan – Rank 799
  12. Mohammad Isra – Rank 809
  13. Fauzia Khanum – Rank 828
  14. Safura Farooqui – Rank 931
  15. Ishrat Fatima – Rank 999
Also Read
TG EAPCET result 2025 declared; list of toppers released

Heartfelt congratulations extended

The founder and chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, extended heartfelt congratulations to all the successful students.

He credited their achievements to their tireless efforts, the unwavering support and prayers of their parents, and the dedicated mentorship of their teachers.

He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and expressed confidence that MS Junior College will continue to nurture talented and hardworking students who will go on to excel at the state, national, and international levels.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th May 2025 12:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button