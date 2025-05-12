Hyderabad: A total of 15 toppers from MS Junior College have secured ranks in the top 1000 in the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET 2025).

Out of these, six students secured ranks in the top 500.

List of MS Junior College toppers in TG EAPCET 2025

Following is the list of MS students who achieved top ranks:

Azreen Fatima – Rank 118 Mohammad Hammad Usaid – Rank 196 Soha Naeem – Rank 227 Hafiz Mohammad Abdul Muheet Simal – Rank 303 Arwa Reem – Rank 403 Afeefa Fatima – Rank 495 Rehmat-un-Nisa – Rank 595 Samaiya Fatima – Rank 650 Daniya Firasat – Rank 655 Sofia Fatima – Rank 675 Mohammad Arham Parvez Khan – Rank 799 Mohammad Isra – Rank 809 Fauzia Khanum – Rank 828 Safura Farooqui – Rank 931 Ishrat Fatima – Rank 999

Also Read TG EAPCET result 2025 declared; list of toppers released

Heartfelt congratulations extended

The founder and chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, extended heartfelt congratulations to all the successful students.

He credited their achievements to their tireless efforts, the unwavering support and prayers of their parents, and the dedicated mentorship of their teachers.

He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and expressed confidence that MS Junior College will continue to nurture talented and hardworking students who will go on to excel at the state, national, and international levels.