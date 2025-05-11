TG EAPCET result 2025 declared; list of toppers released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the TG EAPCET 2025 results and list of toppers on Sunday, May 11 at 11 am.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. The exam was conducted from May 2 to 4.

List of TG EAPCET 2025 toppers

Apart from results, the list of toppers in both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams was also released.

Engineering stream toppers with marks:

Palla Bharath Chandra (150.058429) Udagandla Rama Charan Reddy (148.284029) Pammina Hema Sai Surya Karthik (147.085966) Laxmi Bhargav Mende (146.150845) Manthri Reddy Venkata Ganesh Royal (144.053382) Sunkara Sai Rishanth Reddy (143.723785) Rushmith Bandari (142.579622) Bani Brata Majee (141.084897) Kotha Dhanush Reddy (140.24602) Komma Sri Karthik (138.257604)

Toppers in Agriculture & Pharmacy stream

Following is the list of TG EAPCET 2025 Agriculture & Pharmacy stream toppers with marks:

Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari (141.688297) Sabbani Lalith Varenya (140.477712) Chada Akshith (140.00081) Peddinti Rachala Shainand (138.823946) Brahmani Rendla (138.710191) Gummadidala Tejas (137.82964) Kolan Akhiranand Reddy (137.635667) Bhanu Prakash Reddy Sadhu (136.702087) Arja Samuel Satvik (136.674587) Sheshi Kiran Reddy (136.494315)

Download TG EAPCET 2025 results

To download the TG EAPCET 2025 results, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of TG EAPCET (click here). Click on the “View Results (E, A&P)” section Enter hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth Click on ‘View Results’ to download thre results.

Apart from results and list of toppers, TGCHE also released rank cards of TG EAPCET 2025.