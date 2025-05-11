India-Pakistan ceasefire: Asaduddin Owaisi raises questions

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions following the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.

He said, ‘Ceasefire or no ceasefire, we must pursue the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack.’

Asaduddin Owaisi’s questions following India-Pakistan ceasefire

In a social media post, the MP questioned the announcement of the ceasefire by US President Trump. He wrote, “I wish our PM had announced the ceasefire rather than the President of a foreign country. We have always been opposed to third-party intervention since Simla (1972). Why have we now accepted it? I hope the Kashmir issue will not be internationalized, as it is our internal matter.”

The AIMIM leader sought clarity on the discussions’ objectives. He questioned, “Why are we agreeing to talk on neutral territory? What will be the agenda of these talks? Does the United States guarantee that Pakistan will not use its territory for terrorism?”

He questioned whether the government’s aim was merely a Trump-brokered ceasefire or long-term deterrence that would prevent future terror attacks from Pakistan.

As long as Pakistan uses its territory for terrorism against India, there can be no permanent peace. #Ceasefire or no ceasefire we must pursue the terrorists responsible for #Pahalgam attack.



I have always stood by the government & the armed forces against external aggression.… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 10, 2025

MP’s support for armed forces

Though Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions, he reaffirmed his support for India’s armed forces. He praised their bravery and paid tribute to martyred soldiers M. Murali Naik and ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa. He also extended condolences to civilians affected by border conflicts.

He urged political parties and citizens to remain united. He wrote, “I also hope that Indians and Indian political parties learn from the past two weeks: India is strong when it is united; our enemies benefit when Indians fight Indians.”

Asaduddin Owaisi insisted that India must push for Pakistan to remain on the FATF grey list.