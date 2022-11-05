List of multi-crore properties owned by Virat, Anushka [Photos]

Mumbai: It is no secret that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket player Virat Kohli live a very luxurious and king-size life. Virat is among the highest-paid athletes in India and Anushka too is one of the richest female actresses we have in the industry. The couple, who is supremely successful in their respective professions, have built a strong property portfolio which includes a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, a bungalow in Delhi and a farmhouse in Alibaug.

Multi-crore Mumbai Abode

According to various reports, Virushka’s ‘home sweet home is situated on the 35th floor in Tower C of a three-tower complex named Omkar 1973 in Worli, Mumbai. Their sea-facing home comes with many luxurious amenities and the couple often share glimpses of it on Instagram. The cost of the apartment is estimated to be around Rs. 34cr.

A Farmhouse in Alibaug

Several prominent Bollywood celebrities own lavish holiday homes in Ali Baug. Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among them.

Reportedly, they bought the property for Rs 20cr. We got a sneak peek of their lavish farmhouse during the pandemic lockdown through their Instagram handles.

His Gurugram Property

Virat-Anushka’s Bungalow in Gurugram is designed by one of the best interior designers Confluence. The family often spends quality time together in this lavish house which is reportedly spread across an area of 10,000 sq ft.