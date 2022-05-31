List of Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC CSE 2021

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the result of the civil services exam 2021. A total of 685 candidates have qualified in the examination.

Out of 685 candidates, 21 are Muslims. The top rank among the Muslim candidates is 109 which is secured by Areeba Nomaan.

The list of the Muslim candidates who cracked the civil services examination 2020 is as follows:

Candidate name All India Rank Areeba Nomaan 109 Mohd Suboor Khan 125 Syed Mustafa Hashm 162 Afnan Abdu Samed 274 Arshad Muhammed 276 Mohd Saquib Alam 279 Asrar Ahmad Kichloo 287 Mohammed Abdul Rawoof Shaik 309 Nazish Umar Ansari 344 Faisal Khan 364 Shumaila Choudhary 368 Md Qamaruddin Khan 414 Mohd Shabir 419 Faisal Raza 441 Masoom Raja Khan 457 Ashif A 464 Tahseen Banu Dawadi 483 Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir 496 Mohammed Siddiq Shariff 516 Mohammed Shaukath Azeem 545 Anwar Hussain 600

Worst performance in a decade

The UPSC CSE 2021 results are disappointing for Muslims. The number of Muslim candidates who cracked the exam fell down to 21 which is the worst in a decade.

In UPSC CSE 2020, 31 out of 761 selected candidates were Muslims. In 2019, the number of Muslim candidates who cleared the exam was 42.

Year Number of Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC CSE 2009 31 2010 21 2011 31 2012 30 2013 34 2014 38 2015 34 2016 52 2017 50 2018 27 2019 42 2020 31 2021 21

UPSC CSE 2021

Out of the total candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CSE 2021, 508 are men whereas, 117 are women. All three toppers are women.

Shruti Sharma secured the first position, while Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla got the third rank.

St Stephens alumnus Shruti Sharma, who topped the Civil Services 2021 Exam with her family members at her residence, in New Delhi, Monday (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Shruti Sharma, who became the topper this year, could not pass the UPSC in her last attempt. She said, she got big support from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of the Jamia.

The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women. Their educational qualifications range from graduation in Engineering; Humanities; Commerce and Medical Science from premier Institutions of the country such as IIT, AIIMS, VIT, PEC, University of Mumbai, University of Delhi, GB Pant University, etc.