List of Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC CSE 2021

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the result of the civil services exam 2021. A total of 685 candidates have qualified in the examination.
Out of 685 candidates, 21 are Muslims. The top rank among the Muslim candidates is 109 which is secured by Areeba Nomaan.
List of Muslim candidates who cleared UPSC CSE 2021
The list of the Muslim candidates who cracked the civil services examination 2020 is as follows:
|Candidate name
|All India Rank
|Areeba Nomaan
|109
|Mohd Suboor Khan
|125
|Syed Mustafa Hashm
|162
|Afnan Abdu Samed
|274
|Arshad Muhammed
|276
|Mohd Saquib Alam
|279
|Asrar Ahmad Kichloo
|287
|Mohammed Abdul Rawoof Shaik
|309
|Nazish Umar Ansari
|344
|Faisal Khan
|364
|Shumaila Choudhary
|368
|Md Qamaruddin Khan
|414
|Mohd Shabir
|419
|Faisal Raza
|441
|Masoom Raja Khan
|457
|Ashif A
|464
|Tahseen Banu Dawadi
|483
|Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir
|496
|Mohammed Siddiq Shariff
|516
|Mohammed Shaukath Azeem
|545
|Anwar Hussain
|600
Worst performance in a decade
The UPSC CSE 2021 results are disappointing for Muslims. The number of Muslim candidates who cracked the exam fell down to 21 which is the worst in a decade.
In UPSC CSE 2020, 31 out of 761 selected candidates were Muslims. In 2019, the number of Muslim candidates who cleared the exam was 42.
|Year
|Number of Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC CSE
|2009
|31
|2010
|21
|2011
|31
|2012
|30
|2013
|34
|2014
|38
|2015
|34
|2016
|52
|2017
|50
|2018
|27
|2019
|42
|2020
|31
|2021
|21
UPSC CSE 2021
Out of the total candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CSE 2021, 508 are men whereas, 117 are women. All three toppers are women.
Shruti Sharma secured the first position, while Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla got the third rank.
Shruti Sharma, who became the topper this year, could not pass the UPSC in her last attempt. She said, she got big support from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of the Jamia.
The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women. Their educational qualifications range from graduation in Engineering; Humanities; Commerce and Medical Science from premier Institutions of the country such as IIT, AIIMS, VIT, PEC, University of Mumbai, University of Delhi, GB Pant University, etc.