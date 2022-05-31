List of Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC CSE 2021

Areeba Nomaan topped the list of Muslim candidates who cleared the exam

Published: 31st May 2022
UPSC exam centre
Representational Photo

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the result of the civil services exam 2021. A total of 685 candidates have qualified in the examination.

Out of 685 candidates, 21 are Muslims. The top rank among the Muslim candidates is 109 which is secured by Areeba Nomaan.



The list of the Muslim candidates who cracked the civil services examination 2020 is as follows:

Candidate nameAll India Rank
Areeba Nomaan109
Mohd Suboor Khan125
Syed Mustafa Hashm162
Afnan Abdu Samed274
Arshad Muhammed276
Mohd Saquib Alam279
Asrar Ahmad Kichloo287
Mohammed Abdul Rawoof Shaik309
Nazish Umar Ansari344
Faisal Khan364
Shumaila Choudhary368
Md Qamaruddin Khan414
Mohd Shabir419
Faisal Raza441
Masoom Raja Khan457
Ashif A464
Tahseen Banu Dawadi483
Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir496
Mohammed Siddiq Shariff516
Mohammed Shaukath Azeem545
Anwar Hussain600

Worst performance in a decade

The UPSC CSE 2021 results are disappointing for Muslims. The number of Muslim candidates who cracked the exam fell down to 21 which is the worst in a decade.

In UPSC CSE 2020, 31 out of 761 selected candidates were Muslims. In 2019, the number of Muslim candidates who cleared the exam was 42.

YearNumber of Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC CSE
200931
201021
201131
201230
201334
201438
201534
201652
201750
201827
201942
202031
202121

UPSC CSE 2021

Out of the total candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CSE 2021, 508 are men whereas, 117 are women. All three toppers are women.

Shruti Sharma secured the first position, while Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla got the third rank.

St Stephens alumnus Shruti Sharma, who topped the Civil Services 2021 Exam with her family members at her residence, in New Delhi, Monday (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Shruti Sharma, who became the topper this year, could not pass the UPSC in her last attempt. She said, she got big support from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of the Jamia.

The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women. Their educational qualifications range from graduation in Engineering; Humanities; Commerce and Medical Science from premier Institutions of the country such as IIT, AIIMS, VIT, PEC, University of Mumbai, University of Delhi, GB Pant University, etc.

