List of Rashmika Mandanna’s films in Rs 500 crore club till 2025

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most in-demand actresses in India today. She is one of the busiest stars, with several big projects already in her kitty. Rashmika made her debut with a Kannada film in 2016, ruled the South with multiple hits in Tollywood, and is now making her mark and carving a niche for herself in Bollywood as well.

In less than a decade, Rashmika Mandanna has come a long way. Her ability to portray diverse roles effortlessly has been a key factor in her immense success.Her exceptional screen presence, natural expressions, and ability to connect with audiences make her one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema today.

Now, Rashmika Mandanna has achieved a feat that no other Indian actress has ever accomplished before. Reportedly, she has become the only Indian actress in history to have three consecutive films in the prestigious Rs 500 crore club, cementing her position as a true box-office queen.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 500 Crore Blockbusters

1. Chhaava (Rs 520.55 crore in India, Rs 700 crore worldwide)

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Chhaava, the biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, where she played the role of Maharani Yesubai. The film, which hit theaters on 14 February 2025, has been enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office and is currently in its third week. Chhaava’s total nett collection in India has now reached Rs 520.55 crore, while its worldwide earnings are nearing Rs 700 crore. Starring alongside Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika’s powerful performance has been widely appreciated.

2. Pushpa 2 – The Rule (Rs 800+ crore in India, Rs 1800 crore worldwide)

Just two months before Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna starred in the much-awaited Telugu mass action entertainer Pushpa 2: The Rule, which became the third biggest grosser in Indian cinema history at the worldwide box office. The film amassed a staggering Rs 830 crore from its Hindi version alone, proving Rashmika’s pan-India appeal. Her role as Srivalli once again won hearts, making Pushpa 2 an unstoppable force at the box office.

3. Animal (Rs 550 crore in India, Rs 925 crore worldwide)

A year before Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna starred in Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film became the biggest A-rated blockbuster in Indian cinema, collecting Rs 505 crore approx from its Hindi version and Rs 556.36 crore all-India, including its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. Rashmika’s impactful performance in Animal further strengthened her place in Bollywood.

Rashmika defeats Deepika Padukone

Before Rashmika’s Chhaava entered the Rs 500 crore club, the record for the most films in this elite list by an Indian actress was held by Deepika Padukone, with two Rs 500 crore grossers — Jawan and Pathaan, both starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and released in the same year.

Her Upcoming Projects

She will next be seen in Sikandar with Salman Khan Directed by A R Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action thriller film set to release on Eid 2025. She also has The Girlfriend, Thama and Kubera in her kitty.