List of Salman Khan’s TOP 10 films in 100 crore club

Mumbai: One of the most awaited movies of 2023 ‘Tiger 3’ finally made it to the screens on Diwali — 12th of November 2023. The advance booking for the movie started days prior to its release and it is being praised by the audience and movie critics.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial managed to earn over Rs 44 crore on day 1 making it Salman Khan’s biggest opener in India. Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles apart from Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan also appears in a cameo role in the film. As the film is performing well at the box, let us take a look at Salman Khan’s top movies which managed to enter into the 100 crore club.

Salman Khan’s 100 Crore Club Movies

1. Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s highest earning movie. The film was released in December, 2017. The movie stars Bhaijaan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie earned Rs 399 crores at the box office.

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a 2015 film which features Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The ‘Munni’ character of the film played by Harshaali Malhotra is still praised by cinephiles.

The movie managed to earn Rs 315. 49 crores. The budget of the film was INR 90 crores.

3. Sultan

The ‘Sultan ‘movie revolves around a middle-aged wrestler who gives up the sport after the death of his father. Later on, he again enters into the ring and surprises everyone. The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is among Salman Khan’s best films.

The film collected Rs 300.67 crores at the box office.

4. Bharat

Bharat film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it stars Salman Khan , Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Disha Patani among others. The film was released on 5th of June in 2019.

As per reports, the film earned Rs 212 crores at the box office in India.

5. Kick

The film is directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and is among the top films of Salman Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.

The film was released on 25th of July 2014 and it minted over Rs 232 crores at the domestic box office while it collected over Rs 402 crores globally.

6. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Helmed by Sooraj Barjjatya, the film was released on 12th of November 2015. The movie stars Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Swara Bhasker among others.

As per reports, the movie managed to collect Rs 210 crores in India.

7. Ek Tha Tiger

The movie was released on 15th of August 2012 and it is directed by Kabir Khan. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

As per reports, Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 198.78 crores.

8. Race 3

Race 3 is directed by Remo D’Souza and was released in theaters on 15th of June in 2018. The movie stars Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol among others.

According to the reports, the movie collected Rs 169.50 crores in India.

9. Dabbang 2

Dabbang 2 is among Salman Khan’s best films and it has collected Rs 155 crore in India. The movie was released on 21st of December and is directed by Arbaaz Khan.

10. Bodyguard

Bodyguard was released on 31st of August in 2011 and it stars Salman Khan, Kareena Khan Kapoor, Hazel Keech and Raj Babbar among others. It has earned Rs 148.52 crore in India.