List of shows, movies to watch on OTT in Jan 1st week

The new year has begun with a bang, as the OTT platforms offer a variety of content to suit every taste and mood. Whether you are looking for action, comedy, drama, romance, or horror, there is something for everyone in the first week of January 2024. Here are some of the most promising shows and movies that you can stream this week.

1: Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is a heartwarming tale of Yuvraj and his 6-year-old daughter Mahi, who are trying to cope with the loss of their wife and mother. Their lives change when a woman named Yashna enters their lives, and brings them hope and happiness. Hi Nanna is a family drama that explores the themes of grief, love, and parenthood. Hi Nanna stars Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Angad Bedi, and is directed by Vikram Kumar. You can watch Hi Nanna on Netflix, releasing on January 4.

2: Tejas

Tejas is an action thriller that showcases the bravery and dedication of the Indian Air Force. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut as a fighter pilot who leads a mission to protect the country from a terrorist attack. The movie is inspired by the true events of the Balakot airstrike of 2019, and is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Tejas is a patriotic and thrilling movie that will make you proud of the Indian Air Force. You can watch Tejas on Zee5, releasing on January 5.

3: Perilloor Premier League

Perilloor Premier League is a comedy-drama that follows the adventures of a group of cricket enthusiasts who participate in a local tournament. The show is a satire on the politics, corruption, and social issues that plague the small town of Perilloor. The show stars Sunny Wayne, Nikhila Vimal, and Sreenivasan, and is directed by Praveen Chandran. You can watch Perilloor Premier League on Disney Plus Hotstar, releasing on January 5.

4: Conjuring Kannapan

Conjuring Kannapan is a horror-comedy that tells the story of a man who suffers from nightmares that come true. He tries to find the source of his curse, and ends up in a series of hilarious and scary situations. The movie stars Sathish, Regina Cassandra, and Nassar, and is directed by Selvin Raj Xavier. You can watch Conjuring Kannapan on Netflix, releasing on January 5.

5: Cubicles Season 3

Cubicles Season 3 is the third installment of the popular web series that depicts the life of a young IT professional. The show is a comedy-drama that deals with the challenges, struggles, and joys of working in a corporate environment. The show stars Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Bisht, and Arnav Bhasin, and is created by Amit Golani. You can watch Cubicles Season 3 on SonyLIV, releasing on January 5.

These are some of the most promising shows and movies that you can stream on OTT platforms in the first week of January 2024 in India. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and binge-watch these amazing shows and movies. Happy streaming!