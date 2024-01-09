12th Fail grabs top spot in IMDb, beats Baahubali, Dangal

Hyderabad: 12th Fail is a 2023 Indian biographical drama film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, and Anantvijay Joshi. The film is based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, who overcame their academic failures and personal struggles to achieve their dreams.

12th Fail has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb, with a rating of 9.2 out of 10, based on over 46,000 votes. The film has surpassed the ratings of other acclaimed Indian films such as 3 Idiots, Dangal, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film has also been ranked as the 92nd top-rated movie of all time on IMDb, joining the elite club of films such as The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather, and The Dark Knight.

12th Fail is not just a film, but a phenomenon that has inspired millions of Indians to pursue their dreams and never give up. The film has also sparked a social media trend, where people share their stories of overcoming failures and achieving success using the hashtag #12thFail. The film has also received appreciation from celebrities, politicians, and influencers, who have lauded the film for its positive impact on society.

The film was released on 15 August 2023 and received critical acclaim for its inspiring message and stellar performances by the lead actors. The film also became a huge commercial success, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.