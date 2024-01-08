Mohammed Siraj sports a super expensive Rolex watch, check price

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has started making headlines not just for his remarkable on-field performances but also for his extravagant and fancy lifestyle. The bowler, often referred to as a ‘roll bowler’ for his unstoppable momentum on the field, seems to carry that same unstoppable energy into his off-field pursuits.

Siraj’s Instagram account serves as a glimpse into his lavish life, showcasing his taste in expensive things, from luxurious outings to an opulent abode in Hyderabad. In our previous story, we spoke about his outfit from a luxury brand and its price tag. And now, his luxurious timepiece has grabbed our eyeballs.

In most of his recent Instagram posts, Mohammed Siraj is seen sporting a super expensive watch — a Rolex Daytona Platinum watch, drawing attention not just for its elegance but also for its staggering price tag.

According to Celebrity Outfit Decode, the timepiece is valued at a whopping Rs 1.01 crore.

Siraj, who came from a simple background, has achieved remarkable success in cricket. His hard work has paid off, with reports stating his net worth is now an impressive Rs 42 crores. His salary in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also said to be quite substantial.

Well, Siraj is continuing to dazzle both on and off the field!