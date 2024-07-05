List of singers performing today at Anant, Radhika’s sangeet event

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai, and their pre-wedding festivities have already become the talk of the town. The buzz around their sangeet ceremony has only intensified with the arrival of international pop sensation Justin Bieber in the country on July 5.

A Star-Studded Sangeet Ceremony

The sangeet ceremony, a pre-wedding event dedicated to music and dance, is scheduled for Friday evening, July 5, at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The evening promises a spectacular showcase of talent, with the dress code set as Indian Regal Glam, ensuring a night of elegance and extravagance.

List of Artists Performing

Justin Bieber is all set to perform tonight, adding an international flair to the event.

Joining him will be popular Indian artists Badshah and Karan Aujla, who are set to bring their high-energy performances to the stage. The duo, known for hits like ‘Players,’ ‘God Damn,’ and ‘Daaku,’ will undoubtedly add to the night’s excitement.

Additionally, Stebin Ben, another celebrated artist, will also perform, further elevating the musical experience.

The excitement doesn’t end there. According to reports, Global music icons including Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are expected to perform at the wedding festivities in the coming days, making this a truly international celebration.

Three Days of Lavish Celebrations

Anant and Radhika will marry in a grand three-day Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, starting on July 12. The celebration kicks off with ‘Shubh Vivaah,’ the wedding ceremony on July 12, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad,’ a blessing ceremony on July 13, and culminating with ‘Mangal Utsav,’ the wedding reception on July 14. Each event promises to be a blend of traditional rituals and modern grandeur.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and his family have already commenced the final chapter of festivities by hosting a mass wedding for 52 underprivileged couples. This generous act not only reflects the Ambani family’s commitment to philanthropy but also sets a heartfelt tone for Anant and Radhika’s own wedding.