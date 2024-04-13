List of smart cities in the world released – Check Hyderabad’s rank

The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has released the IMD Smart City Index listing the smart cities in the world.

The study to determine smart cities in the world evaluated current infrastructure and digital services available to residents, relying on variables related to residents’ perception and interaction with government efforts in five main pillars: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities (work and education system), and governance.

This year too, Zurich of Switzerland tops the list. The city has been at the top of the list since 2019. Except, for Australia’s Canberra and Singapore all the top ten smart cities in the world are located in Europe.

Following is the list of top 10 smart cities in the world

Switzerland’s Zurich Norway’s Oslo Australia’s Canberra Switzerland’s Geneva Singapore Denmark’s Copenhagen Switzerland’s Lausanne United Kingdom’s London Finland’s Helsinki UAE’s Abu Dhabi

A complete list of smart cities in the world can be viewed on IMD’s official website (click here).

Hyderabad’s rank on list of smart cities

Delhi tops the list of Indian smart cities in the world. Globally, its rank is 106, falling one place from last year. The second top Indian smart city is Mumbai. Its rank is 107 on the global list, jumping two spots up from the previous year.

Hyderabad which ranks fourth in the list of smart cities in India has jumped up 5 spots from last year and is 111 on the list globally. There are a total of 142 cities on the list this year.

List of smart cities in India

Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi tops cities in MENA Region

For the fourth consecutive year, Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and has secured its spot among the top 10 smart cities in the world.

The Smart Cities Index issued by IMD is considered an important reference for international organisations, decision-makers, and institutions to measure the impact of national strategies in enhancing levels of welfare, achieving progress, and promoting the quality of life for people.