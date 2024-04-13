Light rains hit city on Sat, IMD Hyderabad predicts dry weather ahead

Hyderabad: The city woke up to light rains as India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad predicted moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across various districts of Telangana city.

The weather forecast had predicted a last respite for Hyderabad and various other districts, on Saturday morning, ahead of a three-day dry spell. Scattered rain was also witnessed across the city on Friday, April 12.

IMD Hyderabad predicted maximum temperatures across Hyderabad to be in the range of 37 degrees Celcius to 39 degrees Celcius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 24 degrees Celcius to 26 degrees Celcius. Temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to rise to over 35 degrees Celcius on Sunday, April 13.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-10 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kommacam Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Medak, Kamareddy districts of Telangana today,” said a report by IMD Hyderabad.

Despite scattered rain in Hyderabad, the highest temperature was recorded in Karwan at 39.3 degrees celsius, followed by 38.7 at Serilingampally and 38.1 at Jubilee Hills.

According to TSPDS, despite rain in Hyderabad and Telangana, the average temperatures in many districts of the state remained between 39.5 degrees Celsius to 30.8. The highest maximum temperature of 40.9 degree Celcius was recorded at Ieeja, Jogulamba Gadwal.