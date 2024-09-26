The Sydney-based Lowy Institute has released the Asia Power Index, with the list of the top 10 powerful countries led by the United States.

The institute ranked 27 countries and territories in terms of their capacity to shape their external environment—its scope extending as far west as Pakistan, as far north as Russia, and as far into the Pacific as Australia, New Zealand, and the US.

India ranks third

In the list of top 10 powerful countries according to the Asia Power Index, India ranks third. It has surpassed Japan, driven by strong post-COVID-19 economic growth.

The institute placed the US at the top of its Asia Power Index with a score of 81.7, followed by China with a score of 72.7, and India with a score of 39.1.

The index cited economic growth, future potential, and diplomatic influence as key factors for India’s rise.

List of top 10 powerful countries on Asia Power Index

According to the Asia Power Index, the following are list of the top 10 powerful countries:

United States China India Japan Australia Russia South Korea Singapore Indonesia Thailand

The think tank noted that India’s non-aligned strategic posture has allowed it to navigate complex international waters effectively.

It also stated that India’s participation in dialogues and its leadership in the Quad have enabled New Delhi to play a significant role in regional security dynamics, despite being outside formal military alliances.