List of top 10 wealthiest cities in the world released – Did Indian city find place?

Henley and Partners, a global wealth tracker, has released a list of the top 10 wealthiest cities in the world. Although no Indian city could make it to the top 10 list, Bengaluru has emerged as one of the fastest-growing cities in the world in terms of wealth.

The list is dominated by cities from two countries- the United States and China.

Top 10 wealthiest cities in the world

Here is the complete list of the top 10 wealthiest cities in the world.

City Country New York City USA Tokyo Japan The Bay Area USA London UK Singapore Singapore Los Angeles USA Hong Kong Special administrative region of China Beijing China Shanghai China Sydney Australia

New York City tops the list

New York City tops the list as the wealthiest city in the world. It is home to 3.4 lakh millionaires, 724 centi-millionaires, and 58 billionaires. It is also the financial center of the USA and is home to the world’s two largest stock exchanges- NYSE and Nasdaq.

The second city on the list is Tokyo, which is the capital of Japan and the home of 290,300 millionaires, 250 centi-millionaires, and 14 billionaires. It is the wealthiest Asian country.

London, which is the capital city of the United Kingdom, ranks fourth on the list and still the wealthiest city in the Europe. It is home to 258,000 millionaires, 384 centi-millionaires, and 36 billionaires.

In the Australian continent, Sydney which is the capital of New South Wales, Australia is the richest city. It is the home to 126,900 millionaires, 184 centi-millionaires, and 15 billionaires. In the world’s wealthiest cities list, it occupies 10th position.

Although no Indian city could make it to the top 10 list, Bengaluru has emerged as the fastest-growing city in terms of wealth. Bengaluru witnessed strong growth in wealth from 2012 to 2022.