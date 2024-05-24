List of TOP 6 most popular trending Pakistani dramas right now

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have captured the hearts of Indian viewers, transcending borders with their compelling storylines and unforgettable characters. As the popularity of these dramas grows, the industry continues to produce high-quality content, ensuring there’s always something new to watch. You finish watching one drama, there is another one ready in store.

Here are some of the current trending Pakistani dramas that you should definitely add to your watch list. These shows have been garnering millions of views and are the talk of the town.

Top Trending Pakistani Shows Right Now

1. Radd

“Radd” is an ARY Digital drama serial produced by iDream Entertainment and directed by the brilliant Ahmed Bhatti. The story, penned by the talented Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, features a stellar cast including Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, Hiba Bukhari, Yamina Peerzada, Dania Enwer, Muhammad Ahmed, and Arsalan Naseer.

2. Jaan E Jahan

“Jaan E Jahan,” another hit from ARY Digital, has captivated a significant audience. It stars Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan. Written by Rida Bilal and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, this drama is produced by Six Sigma Plus & Next Level Entertainment. The last two episodes garnered 4.5 million views, and fans eagerly await the finale.

3. Gentleman

Directed by Haissam Hussain and produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz under Next Level Entertainment, “Gentleman” features a story by Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar. The cast includes Zahid Ahmed, Sohai Ali Abro, Ahmed Ali Butt, Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, and Yumna Zaidi.

4. Zard Patton Ka Bunn

A popular drama on Hum TV, “Zard Patton Ka Bunn” is produced by Kashf Foundation and Momina Duraid Productions. Written by Mustafa Afridi and directed by Saife Hassan, the drama stars Sajal Ali, Hamza Sohail, Samiya Mumtaz, Rehan Sheikh, and others.

5. Jaan Nisar

“Jaan Nisar” airs on Geo Entertainment and is written by Rehana Aftab, directed by Mohsin Mirza, and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment. Hiba Bukhari and Danish Taimoor play the lead roles. The drama airs thrice a week and averages over 5 million views per episode. The first episode alone garnered 13 million views.

6. Shiddat

“Shiddat” is a popular Geo TV drama airing on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 pm. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Zeeshan Ahmed, the drama is produced by Asad Qureshi and Abdullah Kadwani of 7th Sky Entertainment. The cast includes Muneeb Butt, Anmol Baloch, Minsa Malik, and others.

Have you watched any of these dramas? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!