List of TOP 9 upcoming events happening in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is one of the top places in India where people are seen celebrating festivals or enjoying parties or cultural and musical events with great enthusiasm. People here are very cordial and affable and are often seen gracing the events happening in and around the city. Keeping in mind the love of the people towards events and parties, we have compiled the list of top places where every Hyderabadi must mark his presence. So, keep scrolling to make your first quarter of the year happening and memorable.

Upcoming Events In Hyderabad

1. Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali (Image Source: Instagram)

Popular Bollywood singer Lucky Ali is all set to perform in Hyderabad. The iconic singer, who has given us timeless classics like ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’ and ‘Kitni Haseen Zindagi Hai Yeh’, has always been a crowd favourite.

Location: Hitex Exhibition Centre

Date: March 4

Tickets available on Book My Show

2. Sunburn Arena Ft. Martin Garrix

Image Source: Book My Show

Music lovers in Hyderabad have a reason to celebrate as the world-renowned Sunburn Arena is set to return to the city with an electrifying performance by DJ Martin Garrix.

Location – GMR Arena, Shamshabad

Date – March 4

Tickets available at Book My Show and Paytm Insider

3. Bigg Boss 16 Winner, Rapper MC Stan

Image Source: Book My Show

Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan, who enjoys a massive fan following, is all set to perform in Hyderabad.

Location – Venue to be announced soon

Date – March 11

Tickets available on Book My Show

4. Sania Mirza’s Farewell Match

Image Source: Paytm Insider

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza is all set to bid adieu to professional tennis in her home ground Hyderabad. Sania will be playing two exhibition fixture matches in Hyderabad. The first will be a rounders match between two teams, one led by Sania and the other by Rohan Bopanna while the second will be a mixed doubles match between Sania-Bopanna and Ivan Dodig-Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Location – LB Stadium

Date – March 5

Tickets available on Paytm Insider

5. Holi Events

Representational Image (Instagram)

There are several Holi events happening across the city and you can get a good choice to select the best venue to welcome the spring. From NITHM Gachibowli to Wonderla Amusement Park, there are numerous places where you can sprinkle colours on your happy faces.

Tickets available on Book My Show and Paytm Insider

Date – March 8

6. Fly Hyderabad

Image Source: Book My Show

Experience an incredible bird’s-eye perspective with a helicopter from the height of 1,000 ft. Enjoy the 12 minute helicopter ride from Necklace road and enjoy the view of most iconic places of the city from the air.

Location – Necklace Road Hyderabad

Date – From March 8 to 13

Tickets available at – Book My Show

7. Kayaking

Image Source: Book My Show

Help your brain to release endorphins and get rid of everyday hectic office schedules for a while. Water school at Durgum Cheruvu is giving you an opportunity to enjoy kayaking. So book your ticket and increase your heartbeat here.

Location – Durgam Cheruvu

Date – From March 3 to 31.

Tickets available on Book My Show

8. Hero ISL match

Image Source: Book My Show

Support your team and watch the players in action who represent your city in India’s biggest football league. Yes, Hyderabad FC is all set to play one of the most important matches of ISL at home ground.

Location – GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium

Date – March 9

Tickets available on Book My Show



9. Armaan Malik

Image Source: Paytm Insider

The heartthrob of millions of Indians is all set to make you groove to his beats in Hyderabad. From rock to mass to classics, enjoy the voice of Armaan Malik and sing along with him live.