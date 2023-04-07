List of top singers who are set to perform in Hyderabad in April

From Armaan Malik to Javed Ali, several top Bollywood artists are set to weave magic with their voices in Hyderabad this month.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat|   Published: 7th April 2023 5:34 pm IST
Javed Ali and Armaan Malik (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Being among one of the cities where people are seen celebrating cultural and musical events with great enthusiasm, Hyderabad is all set to welcome popular singers this month. Earlier, this year Lucky Ali and MC Stan’s show saw a huge crowd and now other artists are expecting successful events in the city. Today in this write-up, we will tell you the name of the artists who are going to perform in April in Hyderabad to make you groove to their tunes.

Upcoming Concerts In Hyderabad [April]

1. RITVIZ live T Xora

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 7th of April
Timing: 8:00 PM
Location: Xora Bar and Kitchen
Tickets available on BookMyShow
Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

2. RFC 9 Concert-Armaan Malik and Barf Capricio

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 8th April
Timing: 6:00 PM
Location: LB Stadium Basheerbagh
Tickets available on BookMyShow
Price: Rs 850 onwards

3. Classical Concert Series 2023

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 8th of April
Timing: 7:00 PM
Location: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium
Tickets available on BookMyShow
Price: Rs 295 onwards
Artist: Shahid Parvez Khan

4. Sunburn Arena ft James Hype

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 16th of April
Timing: 9:00 PM
Location: Odeum by Prism
Tickets available on BookMyShow
Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

5. Guru Randhawa India Tour

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 28th of April
Timing:6:00 PM
Location:TBA
Tickets available on BookMyShow
Price: Rs 499 onwards

6. Jazbaa ft Javed Ali

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 30th of April
Timing: 7:00 PM
Location: Shilpakala Vedika
Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

India’s top rapper Raftaar is also set to sing in his magical voice and unique style in May and tickets for his show are also available on BookMyShow.

