List of top singers who are set to perform in Hyderabad in April

Hyderabad: Being among one of the cities where people are seen celebrating cultural and musical events with great enthusiasm, Hyderabad is all set to welcome popular singers this month. Earlier, this year Lucky Ali and MC Stan’s show saw a huge crowd and now other artists are expecting successful events in the city. Today in this write-up, we will tell you the name of the artists who are going to perform in April in Hyderabad to make you groove to their tunes.

Upcoming Concerts In Hyderabad [April]

1. RITVIZ live T Xora

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 7th of April

Timing: 8:00 PM

Location: Xora Bar and Kitchen

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

2. RFC 9 Concert-Armaan Malik and Barf Capricio

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 8th April

Timing: 6:00 PM

Location: LB Stadium Basheerbagh

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Price: Rs 850 onwards

3. Classical Concert Series 2023

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 8th of April

Timing: 7:00 PM

Location: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Price: Rs 295 onwards

Artist: Shahid Parvez Khan

4. Sunburn Arena ft James Hype

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 16th of April

Timing: 9:00 PM

Location: Odeum by Prism

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

5. Guru Randhawa India Tour

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 28th of April

Timing:6:00 PM

Location:TBA

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Price: Rs 499 onwards

6. Jazbaa ft Javed Ali

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: 30th of April

Timing: 7:00 PM

Location: Shilpakala Vedika

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

India’s top rapper Raftaar is also set to sing in his magical voice and unique style in May and tickets for his show are also available on BookMyShow.