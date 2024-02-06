List of upcoming music events, concerts happening in Hyderabad

Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a party lover, or a shopaholic, Hyderabad has something special in store for everyone this year too like every year. The city is gearing up for an exciting array of events, from music concerts, and carnivals to expos.

From renowned singers to emerging talents, Hyderabad is set to host a series of concerts, making it a musical haven for enthusiasts. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the upcoming music events happening in Hyderabad. (Below list, dates and venue information is as per online ticketing websites Book My Show and Paytm Insider).

Upcoming Concerts In Hyderabad

1. Melody of Rhythm With Zakir Hussain, Niladri Kumar

Image Source: Book My Show

Grammy-winning tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, fresh from his historic triple win at the 2024 Grammy Awards, is set to grace Hyderabad after a five-year hiatus. Joining him for the first time in the city is the talented Niladri Kumar, promising a night of rhythmic magic.

Date – February 18

Venue – Shilpakala Vedika, Hitec City

Ticket Price – Rs 750 onwards

2. Salaam Souk Edition 5 – Ft. Lucky Ali

Image Source: Book My Show

The soulful voice of Bollywood legend Lucky Ali will resonate in Hyderabad once again at Salaam Souk Edition 5 on February 25. Known for his magical husky voice, Lucky Ali is sure to captivate the audience with his timeless classics.

Date – February 25

Venue – N Convention Centre

Ticket Price – Rs 249 onwards

3. Sanam Band Live Concert

Image Source: Book My Show

Mumbai-based pop rock sensation SANAM is all set to take the stage in Hyderabad. Known for their soulful renditions of classic Bollywood songs and original music, SANAM promises a night of musical bliss with Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S, and Keshav Dhanraj.

Date – March 9

Venue – Heartcup Coffee, Gandipet

Ticket Price – Rs 799 onwards

4. Kayden Sharma: The Rising Star

Image Source: Book My Show

Hyderabad’s 21-year-old self-styled rapper, Kayden Sharma (Aditya Sharma), made waves in MTV Hustle 3. With his street-style rap and viral track ‘Street Celebrity,’ Kayden is winning hearts and making his mark on the hip-hop scene.

Date – February 10

Venue – One Gold Brewery, Nanakramguda

Ticket Price – Rs 1000 onwards

5. Karthik: The Versatile Playback Singer

Image Source: Book My Show

Renowned playback singer Karthik, known for his soulful voice across 10 Indian languages, is set to enthral Hyderabad. With over 1000 songs to his credit and collaborations with top music directors, Karthik’s performance promises a musical journey through diverse Indian languages.

Date – February 24

Venue – Boulder Hills

Ticket Price – Rs 1299 onwards

Don’t miss these musical spectacles, each offering a unique flavour of melody and rhythm for Hyderabad’s music enthusiasts. Get your tickets now for an unforgettable musical experience!