List of Uttar Pradesh MPs representing Lok Sabha phase 1 seats

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, is witnessing polling on eight seats in the first phase of the general elections, which is being held on Friday.

These constituencies include Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, and Rampur.

List of MPs of Uttar Pradesh Phase 1 Lok Sabha seats

In the 2019 elections, BJP leader Feroze Varun Gandhi emerged victorious in Pilibhit, securing a notable mandate with 704,549 votes, accounting for 59.4 per cent of votes.

Here’s the list of MPs from Uttar Pradesh Phase 1 Lok Sabha Seats.

Name of the constituencies Name of the MPs Pilibhit Feroze Varun Gandhi Saharanpur Haji Fazlur Rehman Kairana Pradeep Kumar Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Bijnor Malook Nagar Nagina Girish Chandra Moradabad Dr. S.T. Hasan Rampur Mohammad Azam Khan

37 percent turnout recorded in UP till 1 pm

An average voter turnout of 37 percent was recorded till 1 pm on Friday in eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Polling began at 7 am, and according to the Election Commission, till 1 pm, 42.32 percent voting was reported in Saharanpur, 35.25 percent in Moradabad, 37.92 percent in Kairana, 38.28 percent in Nagina, 38.51 percent in Pilibhit, 36.08 percent in Bijnor, 32.86 percent in Rampur, and 34.51 percent in Muzaffarnagar.

The eight constituencies recorded an overall poll percentage of 36.96 up to 1 pm.