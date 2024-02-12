List of world’s top 10 countries by GDP per hour worked

Despite India's substantial GDP of USD 3.73 trillion, its GDP per hour worked is low at USD 8.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2024 3:23 pm IST
US announces USD 30 million in support for Pakistan to deal with floods
US Dollar (Representative Image)

India, which ranks fifth in the list of the world’s top 10 countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), significantly lags in the list of nations based on ‘GDP per hour worked,’ a measure of labor productivity.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Luxembourg claims the top spot in this ranking, with the highest GDP per hour worked at USD 146, according to data from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Countries by GDP

Currently, the list of countries by GDP is led by the United States, with China in the second position, while India holds the fifth position.

MS Education Academy

Here is the list of the top 10 countries in the world by GDP per hour worked:

Country nameGDP (in USD)
United States26.95 thousand billion
China17.7 thousand billion
Germany4.43 thousand billion
Japan4.23 thousand billion
India3.73 thousand billion
United Kingdom3.33 thousand billion
France3.05 thousand billion
Italy2.19 thousand billion
Brazil2.13 thousand billion
Canada2.12 thousand billion
Source: IMF
Also Read
List of richest countries in the world: Know where India stands

List of top 10 countries in the world by GDP per hour worked

While GDP measures a country’s economic size, it doesn’t fully capture labor productivity. GDP per hour worked assesses how efficiently labor input combines with other production factors in the production process.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries in the world by GDP per hour worked:

Country nameGDP per hour worked (in USD)
Luxembourg146
Ireland143
Norway93
United States Virgin Islands92
Netherlands80
Denmark78
Switzerland76
Belgium75
Austria74
Singapore74
Source: ILO

Despite India’s substantial GDP of USD 3.73 trillion, its GDP per hour worked is low at USD 8, placing it 133rd among the countries in the world.

With Goldman Sachs predicting India to become the second-largest economy globally by 2075, surpassing the United States, there are expectations for an increase in GDP per hour worked in the coming years.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2024 3:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button