List of world’s top 10 countries by GDP per hour worked

India, which ranks fifth in the list of the world’s top 10 countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), significantly lags in the list of nations based on ‘GDP per hour worked,’ a measure of labor productivity.

Luxembourg claims the top spot in this ranking, with the highest GDP per hour worked at USD 146, according to data from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Countries by GDP

Currently, the list of countries by GDP is led by the United States, with China in the second position, while India holds the fifth position.

Here is the list of the top 10 countries in the world by GDP:

Country name GDP (in USD) United States 26.95 thousand billion China 17.7 thousand billion Germany 4.43 thousand billion Japan 4.23 thousand billion India 3.73 thousand billion United Kingdom 3.33 thousand billion France 3.05 thousand billion Italy 2.19 thousand billion Brazil 2.13 thousand billion Canada 2.12 thousand billion Source: IMF

While GDP measures a country’s economic size, it doesn’t fully capture labor productivity. GDP per hour worked assesses how efficiently labor input combines with other production factors in the production process.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries in the world by GDP per hour worked:

Country name GDP per hour worked (in USD) Luxembourg 146 Ireland 143 Norway 93 United States Virgin Islands 92 Netherlands 80 Denmark 78 Switzerland 76 Belgium 75 Austria 74 Singapore 74 Source: ILO

Despite India’s substantial GDP of USD 3.73 trillion, its GDP per hour worked is low at USD 8, placing it 133rd among the countries in the world.

With Goldman Sachs predicting India to become the second-largest economy globally by 2075, surpassing the United States, there are expectations for an increase in GDP per hour worked in the coming years.