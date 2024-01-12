List of world’s top 10 countries by share in global GDP: Know where India stands

India ranks among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of its share in the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The country holds a 3.288 percent share in the world’s GDP, as revealed by the Henley Passport Index 2024.

List of top 10 countries in the world by share in global GDP

The current list of the top 10 countries in the world by share in global GDP is led by the United States, with China in the second position, and India securing the fifth spot.

Here is the list of the top 10 countries along with their share in global GDP as per Henley Passport Index 2024:

United States (24.137 percent) China (18.359 percent) Japan (5.115 percent) Germany (4.41 percent) India (3.288 percent) United Kingdom (3.242 percent) France (3.062 percent) Italy (2.182 percent) Canada (2.058 percent) South Korea (1.875 percent)

India to become world’s 3rd largest economy by 2027-28

Recently at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India will become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027-28, with its GDP surpassing USD 5 trillion during that period.

The estimate that India will be at least a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 is a conservative estimate, the Finance Minister said.

“We are not only aiming to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, but also aim to ensure inclusive growth,” she explained.

India’s GDP is currently around USD 3.4 trillion making it the fifth largest economy in the world. The country is also the fastest growing major economy with a GDP growth of 7.6 percent in the July-September quarter this year.