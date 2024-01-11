Indians can travel to Qatar, Oman, 60 other countries visa-free

Indian passport ranks 80 in Henley Passport Index 2024

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 12:53 pm IST
Indian passport holders can now travel to 62 countries, including Oman and Qatar, without a visa. These destinations offer either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival for Indians.

According to the recently released Henley Passport Index 2024, the Indian passport ranks 80, providing hassle-free access to 62 countries.

Strongest passport in the world

The index reveals that the top-ranked passport or strongest passport in the world belongs to France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain as the holders enjoy the highest global access. Their citizens can travel to 194 countries with visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.

Finland secures the second position on the list, with its passport holders having visa-free or visa-on-arrival options for 193 countries.

The United States of America ranks seventh rank on the list as its citizens can access 188 countries without visa.

Iran joins list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

Following is the list of the top 10 strongest passports in the world based on number of destination that offers visa-on-arrival or visa-free access to the holders:

  1. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain
  2. Finland, South Korea, Sweden
  3. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands
  4. Belgium, Luxemburg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom
  5. Greece, Malta, Switzerland
  6. Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland
  7. Canada, Hungry, United States
  8. Estonia, Lithuania
  9. Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia
  10. Iceland

Visa-free travel for Indian passport holders

Below is the comprehensive list of countries where Indian passport holders can visit by availing of visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.

  1. Angola
  2. Barbados
  3. Bhutan
  4. Bolivia
  5. British Virgin Islands
  6. Burundi
  7. Cambodia
  8. Cape Verde Islands
  9. Comoro Islands
  10. Cook Islands
  11. Djibouti
  12. Dominica
  13. El Salvador
  14. Ethiopia
  15. Fiji
  16. Gabon
  17. Grenada
  18. Guinea-Bissau
  19. Haiti
  20. Indonesia
  21. Iran
  22. Jamaica
  23. Jordan
  24. Kazakhstan
  25. Kenya
  26. Kiribati
  27. Laos
  28. Macao (SAR China)
  29. Madagascar
  30. Malaysia
  31. Maldives
  32. Marshall Islands
  33. Mauritania
  34. Mauritius
  35. Micronesia
  36. Montserrat
  37. Mozambique
  38. Myanmar
  39. Nepal
  40. Niue
  41. Oman
  42. Palau Islands
  43. Qatar
  44. Rwanda
  45. Samoa
  46. Senegal
  47. Seychelles
  48. Sierra Leone
  49. Somalia
  50. Sri Lanka
  51. St. Kitts and Nevis
  52. St. Lucia
  53. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  54. Tanzania
  55. Thailand
  56. Timor-Leste
  57. Togo
  58. Trinidad and Tobago
  59. Tunisia
  60. Tuvalu
  61. Vanuatu
  62. Zimbabwe

