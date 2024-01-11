Indians can travel to Qatar, Oman, 60 other countries visa-free

Indian passport holders can now travel to 62 countries, including Oman and Qatar, without a visa. These destinations offer either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival for Indians.

According to the recently released Henley Passport Index 2024, the Indian passport ranks 80, providing hassle-free access to 62 countries.

Strongest passport in the world

The index reveals that the top-ranked passport or strongest passport in the world belongs to France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain as the holders enjoy the highest global access. Their citizens can travel to 194 countries with visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.

Finland secures the second position on the list, with its passport holders having visa-free or visa-on-arrival options for 193 countries.

The United States of America ranks seventh rank on the list as its citizens can access 188 countries without visa.

Following is the list of the top 10 strongest passports in the world based on number of destination that offers visa-on-arrival or visa-free access to the holders:

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain Finland, South Korea, Sweden Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands Belgium, Luxemburg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom Greece, Malta, Switzerland Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland Canada, Hungry, United States Estonia, Lithuania Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia Iceland

Visa-free travel for Indian passport holders

Below is the comprehensive list of countries where Indian passport holders can visit by availing of visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.