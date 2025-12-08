Little car lovers’ big moment: Hyderabad kids get to sit inside Lamborghini

Hyderabad: Not many can resist the charm of a Lamborghini. Polished and sculpted, it sits on the road like a predator at rest: calm, confident, and quietly powerful.

Its sight is enough to make heads swivel, its sheer presence exuding luxury in abundance, like a moving dream.

That dream briefly came true for two young boys in Hyderabad who stood excited, clicking pictures of luxury cars, including a McLaren 720s and a Bentley inside a showroom.

But the real moment of magic came when Nishant Saboo, the showroom owner, invited the kids to sit inside a red and black Lamborghini parked outside. The children were happy, very, very happy!

This gentle gesture has given the little boys a core memory likely to last a lifetime.

The video has crossed 5 lakh views, with users calling the act a simple but memorable display of kindness that left the young visitors and viewers delighted.