Little Dua’s hijab steals limelight in Sania Mirza’s Umrah pics

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is currently on a spiritual journey with her family as she embarks on an Umrah pilgrimage. She is currently in Madina, and she is expected to travel to Mecca soon.

Sania Mirza has been sharing glimpses of her holy trip on her Instagram handle, where she has a huge following of fans and supporters. On Tuesday, the tennis star took to her photo-sharing app and shared several photos with caption, “Allhamdulillah 🤲🏽 May Allah accept our prayers..”

However, it was her niece (Anam Mirza’s daughter), Dua, who stole the show with her adorable presence and stunning hijab. In the pictures shared by Sania, Dua is seen wearing a white hijab and posing for the camera with her aunt. The little girl’s innocent smile and hijab grabbed the attention of netizens, who couldn’t stop gushing over her. Check out pictures below.

Anam Mirza too shared several glimpses of their first Umrah with her daughter, Dua. Sharing the pictures, Anam wrote, “This is indescribable peace & joy here! So grateful to be here. Alhamdulillah x 100.”