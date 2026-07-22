LIVE: Won’t leave Jantar Mantar until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, says CJP

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party has announced that they will not leave Jantar Mantar until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Addressing the crowd of protesters at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, July 22, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation’s movement has already achieved two goals, including holding the government accountable for its actions.

“Hamara andolan already do jeet haasil karchuka hai. Jis desh me sawal puchna bhol gaye the, jis desh me sarkar ko criticise karna, sarkar se sawaal karna deshdroh mana jaata tha, uss desh ko humne jagadiya aur usse abhi sawal kar raha hai.”

On Tuesday, July 21, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, shortly after he was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

Also Read Union Ministers meet Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram hospital

The students have refused to halt their agitation, while the government has asserted it is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue.

16 metro stations closed over “security reasons”

01:05 pm: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday morning closed 16 metro stations citing “security reasons” amid the ongoing CJP protest. The closures have left hundreds of commuters, including office-goers and students, stranded, forcing many to change routes midway, exit at unfamiliar stations and scramble for alternative transport during the morning rush.

Commuters gather outside gate no. 4 of the Mandi House metro station as it is being closed due to security reasons, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Police personnel stand guard outside Patel Chowk Metro station after it was closed due to ‘security reasons’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Commuters gather outside Janpath metro station as it is being closed due to ‘security reasons’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Not interested: CJI declines to hear urgent plea on police brutality on students

12:45 pm: The Supreme Court declined to urgently list a plea seeking action against Delhi police for its handling of student protesters during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) march to Parliament, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant telling the lawyer mentioning the matter, “Don’t waste our time, and don’t waste your time.”

When the lawyer pressed on the issue, stating that there were videos of the police cracking down on students demanding proper conduct of the NEET exam, and reforms in the National Testing Agency, the CJI said, “We are not interested in videos; we don’t have time to watch.”

Govt ready to discuss NEET paper leak

12:22 pm: The government on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that it is willing to hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, and urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a meeting of all parties to decide on the rule, date and duration of the debate.

#WATCH | In Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "For three days we have been offering that the Government is absolutely ready to have a discussion on NEET paper leak issue. Since day 1 we have been saying that discussions have to be held as per rules.… pic.twitter.com/6S3zNufU9y — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

As soon as the House reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement, but Congress leader K C Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rijiju said the government is willing to hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, but the Speaker will have to meet floor leaders of all parties to decide on the rule under which the discussion will be held, its date and duration.

Amid Opposition sloganeering, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Rahul Gandhi misused LoP privileges, protest outside PM’s residence childish: BJP

12:42 pm: The BJP on Wednesday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of misusing the privileges associated with his constitutional post by staging a protest outside PM Narendra Modi’s residence and alleged that the Congress leader wants to come to power by dividing the country.

The party also accused Gandhi of being “hand in glove with anti-national elements” and described his action as an example of “directionless” and “childish” politics.

Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, had staged a dharna outside the prime minister’s residence on Tuesday, demanding Modi’s resignation over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak issue.

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders were later detained by the police.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Gandhi family is “hand in glove with anti-national elements” and demanded an investigation into Gandhi’s foreign visits.

Opposition MPs stage protest during Parliament’s Monsoon session

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Imran Pratapgarhi, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, JMM MP Mahua Maji and other opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue, during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Source: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, right, Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Akhilesh Yadav, front centre, and Awadhesh Prasad, left, and other opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue. (Source: PTI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad and other opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue. (Source: PTI)

Abhijeet Dipke calls out Modi, says politics not just election rallies

10:14 am: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence over the protests and Wangchuk’s hunger strike.

“It’s day 25 of Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. The PM is yet to break his silence,” he wrote on X. “Mr Narendra Modi, politics is not just about doing election rallies and winning elections. It’s about being accountable and answerable to people.”

He asked Modi to explain why he has not yet reached out to Wangchuk, or why he has not yet resolved the issue and ended the activist’s hunger strike.

“Tell the country why your police was so brutal against the students who were peacefully protesting for more than a month now,” Dipke continued.

“Tell the country why Dharmendra Pradhan is so important to you even after so many deaths of students?”

It’s day 25 of @Wangchuk66’s hunger-strike. The PM is yet to break his silence.



Mr. @narendramodi, politics is not just about doing election rallies and winning elections. It’s about being accountable and answerable to people.



Tell the country why have you not reached out to… pic.twitter.com/oECSB96m36 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 22, 2026

TMC leader submits complaint to UN on police brutality on students

08:24 am: Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has filed a complaint with the United Nations over the police brutality against students during the Sansad Chalo march on Monday, July 20.

He said that he filed the Special Procedures complaint with the UN because “every route at home is being held shut by the Modi govt.” Gokhale said that the government, instead of having some shame, is brazening it out as usual.

“Five FIRS against protesters, with more promised. Not one FIR against a single officer. No independent inquiry,” the TMC leader wrote.

“Modi is untroubled by what Indians say,” he said, adding that the PM seems to care a lot more about his image internationally, which he manages by spending crores of rupees.