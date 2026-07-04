LIVE: Crowds gather at Khamenei funeral venue ahead of ceremonies

Millions are expected to attend six days of funeral ceremonies as Iran prepares to bid farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Crowds gather outside Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla before the start of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral ceremonies.
Mourners gather at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla prayer grounds ahead of the start of funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, July 4. Photo: @Tasnimnews_fa/X

Iran is preparing to begin six days of funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with thousands of mourners gathering at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla prayer grounds ahead of the first public farewell ceremony on Saturday, July 4. Millions are expected to attend the state funeral before Khamenei is laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on July 9.

On Friday, July 3, senior Iranian officials, military commanders and foreign delegations paid their final respects to Khamenei as his body lay in state in Tehran. Leaders and representatives from several countries attended the farewell ceremony ahead of the public funeral, while thousands of mourners gathered to honour the late leader

Khamenei, along with members of his family, was killed in a joint US-Israeli attack on February 28, triggering weeks of conflict and heightened tensions across the Middle East.

Subhan Bakery

Live updates

Crowds continue to swell at Tehran prayer grounds

8:35 am IST:

Khamenei’s coffin brought to main stage

8:28 am IST: The coffin carrying former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been brought to the main stage at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla ahead of the start of the funeral ceremony.

Mourners gather at Imam Khomeini Mosalla

8:23 am IST: Thousands of mourners have begun arriving at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla prayer grounds ahead of the first public funeral ceremony for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tasnim News Agency reported.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Authorities have opened the eastern and northern gates of the venue, with the eastern courtyard designated for women and the western side reserved for men. Security personnel are directing the growing crowds as people continue to enter the complex.

View of Tehran Prayer Grounds with a large portrait of the martyr leader of the revolution.
A giant portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei overlooks mourners at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla ahead of the funeral ceremony on Saturday, July 4. Photo: Tasnimnews_fa/X

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button