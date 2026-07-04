LIVE: Crowds gather at Khamenei funeral venue ahead of ceremonies

Iran is preparing to begin six days of funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with thousands of mourners gathering at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla prayer grounds ahead of the first public farewell ceremony on Saturday, July 4. Millions are expected to attend the state funeral before Khamenei is laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on July 9.

On Friday, July 3, senior Iranian officials, military commanders and foreign delegations paid their final respects to Khamenei as his body lay in state in Tehran. Leaders and representatives from several countries attended the farewell ceremony ahead of the public funeral, while thousands of mourners gathered to honour the late leader

Khamenei, along with members of his family, was killed in a joint US-Israeli attack on February 28, triggering weeks of conflict and heightened tensions across the Middle East.

Crowds continue to swell at Tehran prayer grounds

8:35 am IST:

🎥 هر لحظه بر سیل عاشقان رهبر شهید در مصلی افزوده می‌شود https://t.co/88fB4qRLFR pic.twitter.com/I2cCjKu1TA — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 4, 2026

Khamenei’s coffin brought to main stage

8:28 am IST: The coffin carrying former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been brought to the main stage at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla ahead of the start of the funeral ceremony.

📹 تابوت پیکر رهبر شهید انقلاب به جایگاه منتقل شد#بدرقه_آقای_شهید_ایران pic.twitter.com/qvmCHOyJC8 — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 4, 2026

Mourners gather at Imam Khomeini Mosalla

8:23 am IST: Thousands of mourners have begun arriving at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla prayer grounds ahead of the first public funeral ceremony for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Authorities have opened the eastern and northern gates of the venue, with the eastern courtyard designated for women and the western side reserved for men. Security personnel are directing the growing crowds as people continue to enter the complex.