LIVE: Day 5 of Khamenei funeral begins as mourners fill Najaf streets

The fifth day of funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei began in Iraq on Wednesday, July 8, with thousands of mourners gathering in the holy city of Najaf after his remains arrived from Iran overnight.

The procession, attended by senior Iranian and Iraqi officials, marks the first leg of the funeral ceremonies outside Iran. After events in Najaf, the convoy will continue to Karbala before returning to Iran for the final burial in Mashhad on Thursday, July 9.

The multi-day funeral began in Tehran on Saturday, July 4 before continuing through Qom. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several members of his family were killed in a joint US-Israeli attack on February 28.

Funeral prayers held at Imam Ali shrine

The coffins were taken to the Imam Ali (AS) shrine, where funeral prayers were led by Sayyid Muhammad Taqi al-Hakim. The remains were then carried around the sacred shrine in a ceremonial procession attended by thousands.

🎥 اقامه نماز بر پیکرهای مطهر خانوادۀ شهید رهبر شهید انقلاب در حرم امیرالمومنین(ع) https://t.co/VSZoTVwn9w pic.twitter.com/63Uir3W26j — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 8, 2026

Thousands gather for funeral procession

Large crowds assembled in Najaf before dawn, with mourners lining the streets leading to the Imam Ali (AS) shrine. Many carried the coffins on their shoulders, chanting religious slogans, reciting elegies and expressing solidarity with the Iranian people.

قاب‌های متفاوتی از ورود پیکر مطهر رهبر شهید انقلاب به فرودگاه نجف اشرف در شامگاه ۱۶ تیر https://t.co/NSvnB4qElp pic.twitter.com/zxbA9SBmcD — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 8, 2026

Khamenei’s remains received in Najaf

Ali Khamenei’s remains, along with those of members of his family, arrived at Najaf International Airport on Tuesday night. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior officials received the coffins before the funeral procession commenced.

🎥 تسلیت و ادای احترام نخست‌وزیر عراق به فرزند ارشد رهبر شهید انقلاب https://t.co/XwPFUgenZx pic.twitter.com/gGZ2QtKKmb — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 7, 2026

Iraq declares nationwide public holiday

The Iraqi government declared Wednesday a public holiday to allow citizens to participate in the funeral ceremonies. Security was tightened across Najaf as large crowds gathered throughout the city.