Live-in partner booked after government school peon found dead in Manali

Shimla: The live-in partner of a 54-year-old government employee was booked for murder after he was found dead in their rented accommodation in Manali, police said on Wednesday, March 11.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Lahaul and Spiti, worked as a peon in a government school and had been living with Namarta in a rented house in Patlikuhal village for the last five years.

The matter came to light when Namarta reported to the police on Tuesday, informing them that she had a fight with Ranjit on Monday night and found him unresponsive the next morning.

Following this, police and family members of the deceased man reached the spot.

Ranjit’s wife Tali Palmo said his body carried injury marks on the neck, chest and stomach, and alleged that he was murdered.

Family members said Ranjit arrived in Patlikuhal on March 7. They said he was in an intoxicated state when he last spoke to his wife on the phone on Monday night.

Manali Deputy Superintendent of Police K D Sharma told PTI over the phone on Wednesday that a murder case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Namarta has been taken into custody.

A forensic team was called for investigation; the body has been taken into custody, and the post-mortem will be conducted soon, Sharma added.