Live-in partner booked after government school peon found dead in Manali

Man's wife said his body carried injury marks on the neck, chest and stomach, and alleged that he was murdered.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th March 2026 12:03 pm IST
Representational image of a des body
The body of a BJP candidate in Telangana's Adilabad district, who died before vote counting, highlights election-related tragedies.

Shimla: The live-in partner of a 54-year-old government employee was booked for murder after he was found dead in their rented accommodation in Manali, police said on Wednesday, March 11.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Lahaul and Spiti, worked as a peon in a government school and had been living with Namarta in a rented house in Patlikuhal village for the last five years.

The matter came to light when Namarta reported to the police on Tuesday, informing them that she had a fight with Ranjit on Monday night and found him unresponsive the next morning.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Following this, police and family members of the deceased man reached the spot.

Ranjit’s wife Tali Palmo said his body carried injury marks on the neck, chest and stomach, and alleged that he was murdered.

Family members said Ranjit arrived in Patlikuhal on March 7. They said he was in an intoxicated state when he last spoke to his wife on the phone on Monday night.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Manali Deputy Superintendent of Police K D Sharma told PTI over the phone on Wednesday that a murder case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Namarta has been taken into custody.

A forensic team was called for investigation; the body has been taken into custody, and the post-mortem will be conducted soon, Sharma added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th March 2026 12:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button