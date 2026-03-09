UP: Brahmin family stabs Dalit man to death for wishing ‘Happy Holi’

A young Dalit man was allegedly mercilessly stabbed to death by a Brahmin family in the Dubagga area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. His crime? He wished the upper caste family “Happy Holi.”

The incident happened on March 4 in Begariya village when everyone celebrated the festival of colours.

Suraj Gautam, 22, greeted his Brahmin neighbour, Manor Tiwari. It is believed that Tiwari took offence at a lower caste person wishing him, and an argument followed.

Tiwari’s sister, Shivani, and mother, Ranjana, also joined the abuse. According to witnesses, Shivani, who was in a night gown wrapped in a shawl, revealed a knife and allegedly stabbed Gautam three times.

Gautam was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A video of Gautam’s visibly upset family has surfaced on social media, where his shattered mother said he was stabbed multiple times. “Happy Holi bolne se murder ho jayega? Kaunsi kitaab mein likha hai? (Will saying ‘Happy Holi’ lead to murder? In which book is it written?),” she said, accusing the attackers of targeting them because they are Dalits.

“Humko nyay chahiye. Maut ke badle maut. Jaise hamare ladke ke saath hua hai, vaise unke saath bhi ho. Jaise hamara parivaar kharaab hua, vaise unka bhi parivaar kharaab hona chahiye (We want justice. A death in return for a death. What happened to our boy should happen to them as well. Just as our family has been destroyed, their family should also be destroyed),” she said.

A young Dalit man was mercilessly stabbed to death by a Brahmin family in Dubagga area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.



His crime? He wished the upper caste family 'Happy Holi.'



The incident happened on March 4 in Begariya village when everyone celebrated the festival of colours.… pic.twitter.com/EsLjFtgpEm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 9, 2026

On information, police arrived at the spot and arrested Mohit, Shivani and Ranjana.

A witness, who tried to save Gautam, told local media that Shivani was allowed to change into new clothes. “Around 10-12 police personnel arrived and were inside Tiwari’s home for more than an hour. Then, we saw Shivani wearing jeans and a sweater. The night gown in which she committed the crime was not there. There were blood stains in the gown,” the witness said.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said the murder stemmed from several minor disputes between the families in the past.

“There were several disputes between the concerned parties. It is not because the deceased wished the accused ‘Happy Holi.’ The matter is under investigation,” the officer said.

When asked about the blood-stained night gown, the officer refused to comment and cut the call.