TN: Dalit youth dies in judicial custody, family claims police brutality

Madurai: High tension prevailed at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, March 8, after a 26-year-old Dalit youth, arrested in connection with an assault case, died in judicial custody. The parents of the deceased have alleged brutal custodial torture and caste-based discrimination by the Manamadurai police.

The deceased, identified as Akash Delison (26), a graduate from Krishnarajapuram, was arrested alongside another youth, Guna (23), following a CCTV-recorded sickle attack on two individuals in Zion Nagar on Friday, March 6.

Akash injured after ‘falling off a bridge’ trying to escape: Police

A statement issued by the office of the state Director General of Police on Sunday stated that Akash was a known history-sheeter with multiple pending cases and one for attempt to murder.

He was wanted for an assault on March 6, where he and an accomplice allegedly attacked two individuals with weapons with the intent to murder. During the arrest process, Akash sustained severe leg injuries after ‘falling off a bridge’ while attempting to escape, police said.

He was treated at the Sivaganga Medical College and later remanded to judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate, Manamadurai, until March 18. On the Magistrate’s direction, he was shifted to the Convict Ward at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, on March 7.

On the morning of March 8, stated the release, Akash experienced breathing difficulties while undergoing treatment. Despite attempts by a medical team to revive him, he succumbed at approximately 5:45 am.

Akash’s parents allege police brutality

However, the youth’s parents, Rajesh Kannan and Anandhi, who spoke to reporters at the hospital, levelled grave accusations against the personnel of the Manamadurai police station.

The father alleged that the police took Akash to a secluded forested area under the guise of an investigation. “They placed stones on his legs and beat him until his bones shattered,” Rajesh Kannan told reporters.

The family further alleged that the police targeted Akash using casteist slurs during the assault. The mother, Anandhi, claimed that police officials had previously threatened the family, stating, “If we get our hands on your son, we will kill him.”

The bereaved family has refused to accept Akash’s body, demanding the personal intervention of VCK Chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan.

Opposition AIADMK, family members calls for justice

Following the news of his passing, family members and locals staged a road protest in Manamadurai demanding justice and a transparent investigation.

Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu has strongly condemned the incident and called upon the state government to take responsibility for the “recurring” instances of custodial deaths. The party demanded a high-level probe into the conduct of the involved officers.

AIADMK alleged that the police’s claim that the youth sustained injuries by falling off a bridge was a “pretext” to cover up the physical assault that occurred in a forest area during the investigation.

In a social media post, the party alleged that Akash had informed his mother of the police beatings prior to his death.

Rights activist demands High Court take suo motu cognisance

Meanwhile, human rights activist Henry Tiphagne, Executive Director of People’s Watch Tamil Nadu, issued a video statement on Sunday condemning the police brutality. He claimed that Akash’s death is the 26th custodial death.

“Custodial death at Manamadurai Police Station, near Thriupuvanam,” Tiphagne said. “Akash Delison, a 26 year old dalit youth was beaten and tortured leading to his death at the Manamadurai Police station allegedly by the Inspector of Police, Thirupuvanam.”

“JAACT (Joint Action Against Custodial Torture) demands that the Post mortem is done in accordance with the guidleines of ‘Santhosh vs District Collector Madurai’ judgement and that the High Court takes suo moto cognizance of the case,” he said

The incident has sparked a wave of unrest in the region, particularly as it follows the recent sensational murder of temple guard Ajit Kumar within the same police jurisdiction.

A heavy police contingent, led by Manamadurai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raja, has been deployed at the Madurai hospital mortuary to prevent any law-and-order flare-ups. Senior officials are currently holding talks with the family and community leaders to pacify the protesters.

The body remains at the Madurai Rajaji Hospital morgue pending further legal proceedings and a magisterial inquiry.