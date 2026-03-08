UP: Arrested over Holi brawl, Mohammed shot dead soon after release

Ghazipur: A 60-year-old Muslim man was shot dead on Sunday, March 8, after serving time in prison for a brawl that took place on Holi in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

Sonu, son of the deceased, Aas Mohammed, said the conflict on March 4 started over someone being splashed with Holi colours against their will. While the altercation broke out between the youth, the adults soon intervened, and a complaint was registered at the police station. Both Mohammed and his son were arrested and sent to prison.

After they were released on Sunday, the accused, identified as Pinkal Pandey, allegedly shot Mohammed using a licensed revolver. The incident took place in Chandipur village under Karanda police station limits.

Victim shot in his home

According to the first information report (FIR), at approximately 9:30 am, while Mohammed was at his home, “Pinkal Pandey, Kariya Rai, Gore Rai, Angrez Rai, and Village Head, Mantu Rai, along with several unidentified persons, arrived at the complainant’s door and began shouting verbal abuse.”

When Mohammed asked them to stop, Pinkal Pandey, shot him with the revolver, the FIR read. The victim collapsed to the ground upon being hit by the bullet. He was subsequently taken to the Karanda Primary Health Centre for treatment, but was declared dead upon arrival.

The police said a case has been registered and those involved in the alleged murder have been taken into custody for questioning. “The body has been sent to post mortem. We will ensure those responsible for the act will be arrested,” Karanda police said in a video statement.

Locals alleged custodial harassment

Locals alleged that Mohammed was assaulted in custody as well. While Pinkal and his associates were released, he and others from the Muslim community were imprisoned. Speaking to reporters, a relative said that the elderly man had visible injuries after being released.

This marks the second instance of a communal clash during Holi celebrations where an escalation between two groups resulted in death. In a similar incident in Delhi, a 26-year-old named Tarun was killed following a dispute. His family alleged that a large mob cornered Tarun near his residence and attacked him using sticks, iron rods, and stones.