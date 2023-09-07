Live-in partner murder: Karnataka woman stabbed lover in chest

The accused woman was identified as Renuka, 24, from Karnataka's Belagavi and the deceased as Javed, 29, from Kannur in Kerala.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2023 10:32 am IST
Representational image

Bengaluru: The woman, who stabbed her live-in partner in the chest and killed him, has stated to police that his suspicion of her character led her to take the extreme step.

The incident occurred in Hulimavu police station limits on September 5. The accused woman was identified as Renuka, 24, from Karnataka’s Belagavi and the deceased as Javed, 29, from Kannur in Kerala.

The police also revealed that Renuka after taking him to the hospital returned to the apartment and was planning to flee. The security at the apartment had locked the door from outside and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused woman.

MS Education Academy

According to police, the woman was a college dropout and a mother of a six-year-old girl. She didn’t have a job and went to pubs with single men and gave them company. She wanted a luxurious life.

Javed, who repaired cell phones at Madiwala, came in contact with the accused woman. They lived together for three years and recently moved to an apartment in Akshaya Nagar. Both quarrelled often and on Tuesday, had a big fight over some issue. In a fit of rage, Renuka stabbed Javed in the chest with a knife.

Later, she took him to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The apartment owner, Ganesh filed a complaint in this regard.

The police have registered the case and taken Renuka into custody. Further investigation is on.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2023 10:32 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button