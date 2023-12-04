LIVE: Mizoram Assembly election results

MNF, ZPM and the Congress have fielded candidates from all 40 seats.

EVM
Representative Image

The counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly polls began on Monday morning amid elaborate security arrangements in all 11 districts of the state.

PartyLead
ZPM26
MNF10
Congress3
BJP1
Others0
Last updated: 11 am

Security arrangements

Director General of Police, Anil Shukla said that adequate security measures have been taken for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

More than 80 per cent of the 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women.

Candidates fielded by MNF, ZPM, Congress

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded candidates from all 40 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting on four seats.

The BJP has fielded candidates on 23 seats with a special focus on linguistic minority inhabited areas, especially where the Reang and Chakma tribal communities are in reasonable numbers in the voters’ list. Besides them, 27 independent candidates are also in the fray.

