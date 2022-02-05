LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Hyderabad today in the afternoon to attend the Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi (Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi) event in Muchintal, Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. He will also make a visit to ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) in Patancheru to take part in the Golden Jubilee celebration.

05:05 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches down at the Statue of Equality unveiling event in Muchintal.

03:50 PM: “In the next few years,we want to take area usage in the palm oil sector to 6.5 lakh hectares…We’re focusing on food security as well as nutrition security. We’ve developed several bio-fortified varieties in the last 7 years” : PM Modi

03:47 PM: “India is making relentless efforts in using digital technology to empower farmers, be it in crop assessment; digitization of land records or use of drones,” he said.

03:37 PM: “50 years is a long journey of contribution, hard work & dedication to shaping ICRISAT and I am thankful to all those who have worked tirelessly to make it what it is today. ICRISAT has experience of 5 decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy & sustainable. Today, I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India’s ‘Krishi’ sector. To combat climate change, the government has dedicated multiple initiatives to improve climate resistance infrastructure. Similarly, now our focus is towards developing climate-resistant crops in which ICRISAT will play a key role,” he said.

03:35 PM: He addresses the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT in Hyderabad.

03:30 PM: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. PM also launches a commemorative stamp issued on the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the ICRISAT in Hyderabad.

03:24 PM: PM Narendra Modi kickstarts the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru, Hyderabad. On this occassion, he launched a stamp and a logo of the institute that commemmorate the golden jubilee celebrations.

03:05 PM: PM Modi joins the 50th Annivesary celebrations of ICRISAT. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also present.

Director General of ICRISAT Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes presented a memento to the PM

on the occassion of Golden jubilee celebrations of the institute.

02:51 PM: The Prime Minister reached ICRISAT and watched an exhibition at the campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad. He will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the institute.

02:18 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches down at the RGIA Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a six-hour visit but Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stayed away from welcoming him.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving PM Narendra Modi at RGIA Airport. Photo: Twitter.

He was received by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Sounderrarajan, Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy, state Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, state DGP Mahender Reddy, and senior BJP leaders. He later went to ICRISAT on a helicopter. He will also inaugurate the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Unity’, the statue of 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.