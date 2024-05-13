Lok Sabha polls in Telangana LIVE: 24.31% turnout till 11 AM

Hyderabad: Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana is underway with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise on Monday.

The Election Commission has also made arrangements to conduct a bypoll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat to be held simultaneously today.

Over 3.31 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 35,356 polling stations across the state.

Voter turnout

Constituencies 9 AM (% vote) 11 AM 1 PM 3 PM 5 PM Hyderabad 5.06 10.70 Adilabad 13.22 31.51 Bhongir 10.54 27.97 Chevella 8.29 20.35 Karimnagar 10.23 26.14 Khammam 12.24 31.56 Mahbubabad 11.94 30.70 Mahbubnagar 10.33 26.99 Malkajgiri 6.2 15.05 Medak 10.99 28.32 Nagarkurnool 9.81 27.74 Nalgonda 12.8 31.21 Nizamabad 10.91 28.26 Peddapalle 9.53 26.17 Secunderabad 5.4 15.77 Warangal 8.97 24.18 Zaheerabad 12.88 31.83

Also Read Watch: BJP Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha warns poll officers

12:38 PM: To a question on a viral video of BJP candidate for Hyderabad Madhavi Latha questioning Muslim women voters, chief minister Revanth Reddy said he has not yet seen the video. “I have not seen (the video) but BJP is simply trying to polarise Muslim votes to win but all these issues are going to help Asaduddin Owaisi. It is not going to benefit BJP…” he said.

#WATCH | On being asked about a video where BJP candidate Madhavi Latha is seen checking IDs of voters, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says "I have not seen (the video) but BJP is simply trying to polarise Muslim votes to win but all these issues are going to help Asaduddin Owaisi.… https://t.co/5mxmhiBWL7 pic.twitter.com/YcgziKLAHe — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

12:26 PM: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi casts his vote in Gopalapuram in Secunderabad.

12:09 PM: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Lok Sabha Nizamabad constituency Arvind Dharmapuri questions election officers why Muslim women wearing burqa are allowed to cast vote. “How would we know if she is a voter or not? Are you just time passing here or doing your duty,” he is heard saying in the video.

BURKHA TO THE RESCUE?! #Nizamabad BJP MP candidate Dharmapuri Aravind who has been facing a lot of flak for not doing anything in the constituency … on the day of election resorts to primordial rhetoric! Questions women for wearing a burkha for voting.



Well! Women’s choice… pic.twitter.com/xOFHtGY8mO — Revathi (@revathitweets) May 13, 2024

11:54 AM: Former Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) exercises his voting rights in Chintamadaka village in Siddipet.

Later, on being questioned by reporters about a possible alliance with INDIA bloc, the former chief minister said that it is time for regional parties to hold the power at the Centre. “The voting percentage should be a minimum of 65-70%…That is the situation which is forming in the country (increased role of regional parties), there is no doubt about it,” he said.

“According to the BJP’s own rule, after 75 years of age nobody will take up any position. So, accordingly, Mr Modi has to step down. It is quite possible. It is up to the BJP people…There is nothing like a bloc,” he added.

#WATCH | When asked if he will join INDIA Alliance if it forms government, K Chandrashekar Rao says, says, "According to the BJP's own rule, after 75 years of age nobody will take up any position. So, accordingly, Mr Modi has to step down. It is quite possible. It is up to the… https://t.co/kEzYLQ8XCC pic.twitter.com/saPJfKq978 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

11:53 AM: Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) arrives at the polling booth to caste his vote. While speaking to mediapersons, he exhibited confidence. “We are very confident and hopeful as well. Our best tally was 11 and this time we are hoping for more. The big man who cheated India 10 years ago has been completely outed and people have realised their mistake. The small man here in Telangana who cheated us five months ago has also been outed… Prime Minister has been campaigning across the country but he has been dishing out step-motherly treatment to Telangana with no Central university, no hospital given in 10 years,” he said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: After casting his vote, BRS leader KT Rama Rao says, "We are very confident and hopeful as well. Our best tally was 11 and this time we are hoping for more. The big man who cheated India 10 years ago has been completely outed and people have… pic.twitter.com/yyAogreS7C — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

11:37 AM: Voter turnout across Telangana till 11 AM is at 24.31, Zahirabad, Adilabad, Khammam and Nalgonda register over 31 percent voter turnout, Hyderabad at 10.7%

11:26 AM: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy arrives at a polling station in Kodangal in Mahabubnagar constituency, to cast his vote.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy arrives at a polling station in Kodangal in Mahabubnagar constituency, to cast his vote for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/TNVvKhF4wz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 13, 2024

11:24 AM: BRS working president casts his vote in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana: BRS leader KT Rama Rao casts his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ar8LxekBtU — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

10:48 AM: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar exercised his right to vote with his family members at the Government Junior College in Husnabad.

10:27 AM: Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao cast his vote along with his family in Siddipet

Casted my vote along with my family at #siddipet. I appeal one and all to step out and vote. pic.twitter.com/UCCuAg62T5 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) May 13, 2024

10:21 AM: Nagarkurnool BRS LS candidate RS Praveen Kumar cast his vote in Alampur

10:13 AM: BRS LS Medak candidate P Venkatarami Reddy casts vote in Tellapur

10:11 AM: BRS senior leader and former minister Jagadish Reddy casts vote in Suryapet

10:10 AM: Chevella LS Congress candidate cast their vote along with his family at Yenkapalli village, Moinabad mandal

“Today, I casted my vote along with my family members in Yenkapalli village, Moinabad mandal. I request each and every one of you to please exercise your right and cast your vote today. Voting is open until 6pm. Every vote counts,” he said, in a post on X.

Today, I casted my vote along with my family members in Yenkapalli village, Moinabad mandal.



I request each and every one of you to please exercise your right and cast your vote today. Voting is open until 6pm. Every vote counts. #Loksabhaelections2024 #EveryVoteCounts pic.twitter.com/gymUg0FcXb — Dr Ranjith Reddy (@DrRanjithReddy) May 13, 2024

10:07 AM: TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar casts vote along with his family

09:54 AM: Actor Srikanth casts his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Srikanth casts his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/L6ogNxko7m — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

09:50 AM: After casting his vote, Director SS Rajamouli says “Show the country that we are responsible and we do care. Please come out and vote…” His son, SS Karthikeya says “I request everyone to come and exercise your vote. It is our responsibility and we need to fulfill that…”

#WATCH | Telangana: After casting his vote, Director SS Rajamouli says "Show the country that we are responsible and we do care. Please come out and vote…"



His son, SS Karthikeya says "I request everyone to come and exercise your vote. It is our responsibility and we need to… pic.twitter.com/h4EPp0AyEc — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

09:38 AM: Voter turnout in Adilabad at 13.22%, Bhongir-10.54%, Chevella-8.29%, Karimnagar-10.23%, Khammam-12.24%, Mahabubabad-11.94%, Mahbubnagar-10.33%, Malkajgiri-6.2%, Medak-10.99%, Nagarkurnool-9.81%, Nalgonda-12.8%, Nizamabad-10.91%, Peddapalle-9.53%, Secunderabad-5.4%, Warangal-8.97%, Zahirabad-12.88% till 9 AM.

09:34 AM: Voter turnout in Telangana till 9 AM was at 9.51 percent, as per the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In Hyderabad, it was at 5.06 percent.

09:30 AM: Jaya, daughter of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, shows her indelible ink mark on her finger after voting at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Jaya says, “Please cast your vote. It is very precious. It’s your responsibility to select the candidate who is good and who can do a lot of things for the welfare of the people.”

#WATCH | Jaya says, "Please cast your vote. It is very precious. It's your responsibility to select the candidate who is good and who can do a lot of things for the welfare of the people."#LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/UWIjMWRJqe pic.twitter.com/l1bzHuCHoW — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

09:15 AM: Dr K Laxman, National President of BJP OBC Morcha casts his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad, Telangana

#WATCH | Dr K Laxman, National President of BJP OBC Morcha casts his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad, Telangana#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/hDiqGudVZl — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

09:14 PM: EVM malfunctioning reported at Boinpet in Mathani, Mahabubabad, Sircilla and Bhupalpally, Marrigadda in Chendurthy, Dubbaka, Narsingi, Ghousnagar-Bhuvangiri, Machupet-Peddapalli, Jaitya Thanda-Nalgonda and Habsiguda

09:12 PM: Oscar-winning music composer and Padma Shri awardee, MM Keeravani arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote.

#WATCH | Telangana: Oscar-winning music composer and Padma Shri awardee, MM Keeravani arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/jKFyfYtb4Z — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

09:10 PM: BJP MP and candidate from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with his family, shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after voting at a polling booth in the constituency. Congress has fielded Velichala Rajendar Rao against him while BRS has fielded Vinod Kumar Boianapalli here.

#WATCH | Telangana: BJP MP and candidate from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with his family, shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after voting at a polling booth in the constituency.



Congress has fielded Velichala Rajendar Rao against him while BRS has fielded Vinod… pic.twitter.com/uWnMLdndbm — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

08:47 PM: Cinematographer-director-screenwriter Tej arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote

After voting, Teja says, “Don’t sit at home. Step out and vote so that you don’t complain later that your government is not good…”

#WATCH | After voting, Teja says, "Don't sit at home. Step out and vote so that you don't complain later that your government is not good…"#LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/tNdPD262f5 pic.twitter.com/9P8gYmJBJo — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

08:42 AM: A senior citizen voter in a wheelchair assisted by polling volunteers at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana: A senior citizen voter in a wheelchair assisted by polling volunteers at a polling booth in JubileeHills in Hyderabad. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/7cbHFJNGya — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

08:34 AM: After casting his vote in Hyderabad, film star Chiranjeevi Konidela says, “I request people to exercise their right to vote. Please come and cast your vote…”

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: After casting his vote, Film star Chiranjeevi Konidela says, "I request people to exercise their right to vote. Please come and cast your vote…"



#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/U10KdY6aIe — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

08:31 AM: ‘Pushpa’ fame Allu Arjun and ‘RRR’ fame Jr NTR arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote

08:15 AM: After casting his vote in Hyderabad, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy says, “… I have come with family and friends who have cast their vote with me. Polling day is declared a holiday so that you all can cast your vote. Do not consider it a regular holiday. Please go out and vote and then enjoy your day. PM Narendra Modi reiterates that this is a festival of democracy… Dr APJ Abdul Kalam used to say that voting is a fundamental right and it is a responsibility. I urge everyone, whenever your state or region goes to polls, please go out and vote for the country’s development, security, and welfare…”

#WATCH | Telangana: After casting his vote in Hyderabad, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy says, "… I have come with family and friends who have cast their vote with me. Polling day is declared a holiday so that you… pic.twitter.com/nxVlG3s1fG — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

07:58 AM: AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/aEg4psMI8A — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

07:58 AM: A senior citizen voter in a wheelchair assisted by polling volunteers at a polling booth in JubileeHills in Hyderabad. Voting for the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 is underway

#WATCH | Telangana: A senior citizen voter in a wheelchair assisted by polling volunteers at a polling booth in JubileeHills in Hyderabad. Voting for the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 is underway. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/tVPP8e9IeJ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

07:24 AM: BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha casts her vote at a polling booth in the constituency. She faces sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS’ Gaddam Srinivas Yadav here.

#WATCH | Telangana: BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha casts her vote at a polling booth in the constituency.



She faces sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav here. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/E7sMVEZOrj — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

EC’s preparations for LS polls

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 nationwide.

Telangana recorded 62 per cent voter turnout in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

A contingent of 73,000 civil police personnel, 500 sections of the state special police, 164 companies of central armed police forces, three companies of Tamil Nadu police, 2,088 officials from other departments and 7,000 home guards have been deployed as part of security measures, the Telangana DGP office said.

All vehicles carrying EVMs and VVPATs are fitted with GPS systems and provided invariably with armed security by central forces.

As many as 625 candidates, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, the party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader Etala Rajender are among the saffron party candidates while the Congress fielded among others, BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the party’s bastion- the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency- and the BJP has fielded a political novice but enthusiastic K Madhavi Latha who ran a spirited campaign.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and sitting MP Nama Nageswar Rao, among others, are in the poll fray from former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.

High decibel campaign

After a high decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, polling began at 7 AM and will end by 6 PM, barring a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier.

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikrajun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy canvassed for their respective party candidates.

The Congress campaign centered around reservations for SC, ST and OBC alleging that BJP, if voted to power at the Centre again, will try to abolish quota for the above sections. It also highlighted the implementation of five out of the six Assembly poll guarantees in Telangana by the party-led government.

The BJP focussed mainly on how the grand old party will allegedly try to snatch away reservations and allot it to “Muslims” and controversial comments by Congress leader Sam Pitroda on “race and skin colours of Indians”.

The BRS campaign, led by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, highlighted the failures of the incumbent Congress government, besides attacking the BJP on various issues.

The BRS (then TRS) won nine seats, BJP – four, Congress – three and AIMIM – one seat in the 2019 general elections.