First day of Ramzan 2026 announced by Hyderabad moon sighting committee

As the crescent moon has been sighted today, the holy month will begin on Thursday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2026 6:37 pm IST|   Updated: 18th February 2026 7:17 pm IST
Crescent moon over Hyderabad skyline during Ramzan moon sighting meeting.
The Hyderabad Ramzan crescent moon sighting committee meeting takes place under a night sky with a visible crescent moon.

Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee in Hyderabad, has announced the first day of Ramzan 2026 in India.

As the crescent moon has been sighted today, the holy month will begin on Thursday, February 19.

Ramzan moon sighting committee meeting in Hyderabad

Earlier, to determine the start date of Ramzan in India, the committee arranged a meeting.

Additionally, individuals who sighted the moon were requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 040-24603597, 9000008138, 9000033704, 9849879426, or 9866112393.

As the Ramzan moon is sighted and the holy month is set to start on Thursday, business establishments and restaurants in Hyderabad and other cities in India have sped up their preparations for the holy month.

Holy month globally

Meanwhile, globally, Ramzan is going to begin on different dates. In Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries, the holy month began today. In the case of New Zealand, it is going to begin on Friday.

In Bangladesh, Singapore, and Australia, the holy month will begin on Thursday, February 19.

