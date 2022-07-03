Women in Telangana are witnessing BJP’s progress, says PM Modi

Hyderabad: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address on Sunday at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally, after the conclusion of the party’s national executive meeting at Parade Grounds in the city. Modi was welcomed by Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay amidst slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” and “Jai Modi”.

It is worth noting that through out the speech, Modi avoided any mention of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and state IT minister KT Rama Rao.

Key points from Prime Minister’s address:

PM Modi commenced his speech by saying “Telangana BJP ni asarvadinchadaniki ekado dooram nunchi vanchina (I have come from afar to bless the Telangana wing of the BJP).”

‘BJP has contributed to women welfare’

Invoking the popular BJP phrase, “Sabka saath, sabka vishwas,” he stated that the party was working diligently towards the welfare of Telangana. “Every member of the Dalit community, women and poor across Telangana and the country are witnessing the progress made by BJP. Our COVID-19 drive is proof of how dutiful the party is,” he said.

“People of Telangana are paving the way for BJP’s progress in the state. We are further blessed by the mothers and daughters of the state. Ujjwala scheme gave a lot of relief to women. Further, for the first time, India has more women than men,” he added.

On science and technology

Modi claimed that as per a recent report, women are more in possession of wealth than before and have a better say in making family decisions.

“Our party is striving to ensure that Hyderabad has a well-equipped science centre,” said Modi. “However, we are not just focusing on technology but also on rural issues. When science and technology is taught in Telugu, won’t the state progress?” he questioned.

Farmers’ rights and development

“Farmers are a big priority for the party. We are currently working on five big irrigation projects across the state. Further, we increased the MSP price for the benefit of farmers. Every village and city in Telangana, is working on ensuring full electricity. With a Rs 1500 crore investment in Hyderabad, infrastructure is being developed,” the Prime Minister said.

“Further, the party plans on building a regional ring road for better connectivity. Even the national highways have doubled in length since BJP came to power. There is also development in railways in the last eight years with an investment of Rs 31 thousand crores,” he added.

The PM also said that of seven textile parks being built by the party across India, one will be established in Telangana. This is supposedly being done, to the benefit of farmers.

Narendra Modi ended his speech by yelling out the slogan, “Bharat maata ki jai.”