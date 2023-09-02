Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad’s Rs 1561 cr offer for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool Football Club has rejected a huge offer worth 150 million pounds (Rs 15,61,86,82,965) from the Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad for the transfer of Egyptian player Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s name has recently been linked with reports of a possible move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Etihad which reportedly made a verbal offer to the president of the Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s owners on Thursday night, August 31.

The offer is understood to have been 100 million pounds (Rs 10,41,24,55,310) up front with a further 50 million pounds (Rs 5,20,62,27,655) in add-ons.

However, Liverpool is determined to keep Salah and plans to reject all offers regardless of the fee, the Guardian reported.

Asked on Friday, September 1, about Salah’s future, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters, “The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that.”

“We cannot (sell Salah). That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

BREAKING: Liverpool have rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah 💰 ❌ pic.twitter.com/2LtQLPM0mm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2023

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract with the club last summer.

Since joining Liverpool, he has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances, helping the team win the Premier League and Champions League.

Saudi clubs have made waves in the transfer market this summer, signing top players including Karim Benzema, Neymar and N’Golo Kante.