In yet another big move, Egyptian footballer and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is all set to transfer to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, Okaz, Saudi Arabian daily reported.

Salah is likely to fly to Jeddah in a private aircraft on Friday, September, 1, the night after the rumored 150 million euro (189,903,750 USD) transfer agreement was reportedly finalised.

While taking to X (formerly Twitter), prominent Saudi journalist Adel Almas wrote, “According to my sources, the Egyptian sensation Mohamed Salah is set to land in Jeddah on a private plane tomorrow, Friday. This move comes after the successful completion of his official transfer proceedings, transitioning from the English club, Liverpool, to the ranks of Al Ittihad Club.”

Mohamed Salah, a renowned figure in the football world, has played an important role for Liverpool, a professional football club based in Liverpool, England, and has had a big impact on the team since signing.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, he has scored 187 goals in 307 games, helping the team win the Premier League and Champions League.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has acquired control of four of the country’s leading teams, including Al-Ittihad, giving them access to a sizable sum of money to entice some of the greatest players in the world to Saudi Arabia as the SPL intends to raise its profile and become one of the top leagues in the world.