Lizard in birthday cake sends 11 to hospital in Maharashtra

The local authorities and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have launched an investigation into a Nalasopara-based bakery from where the cake was ordered.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Pink birthday cake with lit candles spelling 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY' and pink sprinkles.
Representational image

Palghar: As many as 11 people, among them seven children, were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after eating a birthday cake that allegedly contained a dead lizard in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Sunday, August 16.

The local authorities and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have launched an investigation into a Nalasopara-based bakery from where the cake was ordered for a woman’s birthday on Saturday, an official said.

He said the incident took place at a building in the Takipada area of Nalasopara East.

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Shortly after eating the birthday cake, 11 persons, including four women and seven children, among them a two-and-a-half-year-old child, complained of a burning sensation in their chests, severe stomach pain, and vomiting, the official said, adding that guests noticed a dead lizard on a serving plate, triggering immediate panic.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital for emergency care.

Most patients were stable, while three children were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for close monitoring, a doctor said.

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“The children claimed that they found a dead lizard inside the cake. The exact cause of food poisoning is yet to be ascertained,” a police officer said.

Cake samples were collected and sent for testing, he said, adding that local authorities, alongside the FDA and the Vasai-Virar mayor Rajiv Patil, inspected Chamunda Bakery, from where the cake was bought.

Further action will depend on the FDA’s findings, he added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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