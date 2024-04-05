‘Load the box’ book fair begins in Hyderabad on April 10

Hyderabad: Book lovers of Hyderabad have an opportunity to get their hands on their favourite books during four-day book festival ‘Load the Box’, between April 10 and April 14, at Ameerpet Metro Station.

The book fair that will go on from 10 am to 9 pm is organised by New Delhi-based startup Kitab Lovers, where attendees can purchase a box of their preference and fill it with as many books as it can hold. The fair offers three box sizes, catering to different preferences and budgets.

For Rs 1200, patrons can select a box that accommodates approximately 10–13 books. Those opting for the Rs 2200 option can take away 17–20 books, while the larger Rs 3000 box is designed to fit 30–33 books.

The event offers free entry and presents an opportunity for attendees to sell their old books at a good price.

Book enthusiasts are treated to a diverse array of reading material at the exhibition. There’s something for every literary taste, as the book fair offers books ranging in more than 20 genres, which include fantasy, non-fiction, crime, romance, etc.