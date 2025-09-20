Loans of Rs 41 cr distributed among women’s SHGs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikaramarka Mallu on Saturday, September 20, distributed interest-free loan cheques worth Rs 41.51 crores to women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in Yousufguda, Jubilee Hills.

Minister of Panchayat Raj Dansari Anasuya, Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Labour Vivek Venkatswamy and GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also participated in the program.

Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy CM stated that women who have been taking money at high interest rates from moneylenders for investments no longer need to go through such difficulties.

Also Read AICC to select Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate: Telangana CM

The minister said the government has kept their promise of providing Rs 20,000 crores in interest-free loans every year and has set a record by providing Rs 21,632 crores in the first year itself.

The minister further listed the Congress government’s initiatives towards women’s welfare. He pointed out that 100 shops have been allocated for women at Shilparamam.

Apart from this, the Telangana government has also purchased and leased 150 buses to the Road Transport Corporation through women’s SHGs. An additional 450 buses are set to join this initiative.

“Seeing women as Mahalakshmis is our government’s goal.” The Deputy CM stated. “That’s why we have provided free bus travel facilities across the state. So far, 222.50 crore trips have been made free of cost, saving women 7,000 crores of rupees,” he added.