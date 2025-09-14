AICC to select Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate: Telangana CM

CM Revanth Reddy said that he will take information from the ground on the efforts being made by the Congress leaders to win the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 14th September 2025 10:42 pm IST
The image shows Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy holding a meeting with key Congress leaders on the Jubilee hills bypoll in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has made it clear that the party’s candidate for the Jubilee Hills bypoll will be finalised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

On Sunday, September 14, Revanth Reddy held a meeting with key Congress leaders in Hyderabad, where the party’s strategies for the bypoll were discussed.

Revanth Reddy said that he will take information from the ground on the efforts being made by the Congress leaders in the run-up to the election that got necessitated due to the sudden demise of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath on June 8.

He directed the party leaders to prepare polling booth-wise plans for the election campaign, and to work in coordination to emerge victorious in the bypoll.

