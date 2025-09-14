AICC to select Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has made it clear that the party’s candidate for the Jubilee Hills bypoll will be finalised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

On Sunday, September 14, Revanth Reddy held a meeting with key Congress leaders in Hyderabad, where the party’s strategies for the bypoll were discussed.

Revanth Reddy said that he will take information from the ground on the efforts being made by the Congress leaders in the run-up to the election that got necessitated due to the sudden demise of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath on June 8.

He directed the party leaders to prepare polling booth-wise plans for the election campaign, and to work in coordination to emerge victorious in the bypoll.