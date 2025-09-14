Jubilee Hills bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav emerges as leading ticket contender

Hyderabad: Congress leader Naveen Yadav, is emerging as one of the main contenders for the Jubilee Hills by-election ticket from the party.

Naveen Yadav, who is the son of Chinna Srisailam Yadav, a well-known figure in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, joined the Congress party in 2023 before the assembly elections. His attempt to get a ticket in the last assembly election failed.

In the by-elections expected to be held in November this year following the untimely demise of Jubilee Hills MLA, Maganti Gopinath, there are reports that Naveen Yadav is emerging as the top preference for the party to pitch in for the elections.

Naveen Yadav, had contested in 2014 on an AIMIM party ticket and stood in the second position. The AIMIM support holds a lot of significance due to the huge Muslim vote bank in several pockets of the constituency.

While, there is a word that the party has cleared the name of Naveen Yadav, and will give him a party ticket for the upcoming by-elections, so far there is no official word about it.

Apart from the Muslim votes, those of the other castes including the Yadav community that has a huge presence in Jubilee Hills matter along with the votes of a few other castes.

Naveen Yadav, has earned a reputation in the Jubilee Hills constituency through his social activities and participation in major events of Hindu and Muslim communities.

The followers of Naveen Yadav, are already on the ground and have started preparations for the campaign.

The other Congress leader G Ranjith Reddy is also lobbying for the ticket, but the AIMIM party it is learnt is favouring Naveen Yadav for his old connections with Majlis and will support him.