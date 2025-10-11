Locals wave black flags against MLA Raja Singh over neglect of civic issues

Hyderabad: Locals, including women from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, staged a protest by holding black flags against their MLA, T Raja Singh, for his inaction in resolving local issues.

The protestors complained that for many weeks, garbage was piling up and drains were overflowing, and yet no action has been taken by either Raja Singh or the local corporator or the GHMC.

“Our children are falling ill. Neither the MLA nor the GHMC are concerned,” one of the protestors said.

On information, assistant commissioner of police Kulsumpura, Mohd Munawwar, pacified the angry protestors and asked them to approach the concerned officials.

